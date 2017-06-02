Naagin 2’s Adaa Khan rushed to the hospital

Naagin 2’s Adaa Khan, who recently returned to Mumbai after a brief birthday vacation, was rushed to the hospital from the set. The actress was complaining of acute stomach ache on the set post which she was taken to a nearby hospital. Adaa was diagnosed with intestinal infection and has been advised rest but the actress came back to the set to finish a few close up scenes before she returned to the hospital. The actress has been admitted and will hopefully get better soon. It’s very brave and professional of her to finish her scenes and not let her work suffer because of her health. Such dedication!

The actress had just left the city a few days back to celebrate her birthday. Adaa usually takes a few days off and travels on her birthday. With Naagin’s second season coming to an end soon, we’re sure all the actors are pretty busy with shoots. We hope the actress recovers soon. The second instalment of Naagin will end this month making way for the third season, which will air by end of the year. This year, she was holidaying in Shimla. (ALSO READ: Adaa Khan is the sexiest Naagin on television and these pictures prove it)

🐍 Naag naag Naagin on heavens door aye, aye, aye aye aye. @imouniroy @karanvirbohra A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on May 24, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Dis is wat she does to me when she packs up🙈🙈🙈 💋💋 @imouniroy u know u r crazyyyyyyyy rite 😈💕 #loveu A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on May 20, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

My cutest devil ❤️😈 A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on May 17, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Thank u @trend_on_the_go for Lovely gifts ❤️❤️ guys check dem out😃 A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on May 9, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Get well soon Adaa!