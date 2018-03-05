Naagin 3: Is this Anita Hassanandani’s look from the supernatural saga?

Ever since, Colors launched the promo of Naagin 3, we cannot contain our excitement about the new season of the show. As we know, the stunning Mouni Roy is not a part of this season as she had committed time to Brahmastra. Buzz is that Ekta Kapoor has roped in fresh faces for this season. TV beauties Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani are the good and bad Naagin this season. The story will also have a young vibe with Surbhi playing the role of a college-going girl. Actor Pearl V Puri who was last seen on Nagarjuna is supposedly the main male lead of the show. (Also Read: Viral Video! Anita Hassanandani’s sexy moves on Scooby Do Papa is the distraction you should avoid at work)

A picture of Anita is doing the rounds on the Internet. We see in traditional Naagin style with lot of gold and jewellery that consists of nath, maang tikka and jhumkas. This was Mouni Roy’s look as a Naagin for two seasons and people have a loyalty towards the actress. Check out the picture…

We have a feeling this might be a grab from the screen test. The look sported by her is so similar to what Mouni had. With Anita on board, the makers will be looking at bringing in more freshness. Naagin is a huge brand and a lot is at stake. Earlier, news came that Vindhya Tiwari and Tanya Sharma were also being considered. There is uncertainty about when the show will go on air. Chandrakanta has got an extension and should wrap up soon. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…