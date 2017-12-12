Naagin 3: Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan get replaced by Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti!

Naagin 3 has been under the spotlight ever since Ekta Kapoor announced that Mouni Roy has bid adieu to the third installment of the superhit supernatural series. As per reports, the stunning Surbhi Jyoti is the front-runner to play the role essayed by Mouni in the first two seasons. Well, the character is a new one and the show reportedly will have a youthful vibe to it. It seems actress Krystle DSouza was also in the running to play the lead role in Naagin 3 but it is Surbhi who has the edge. Buzz was that the production house was also considering Hina Khan. (Also Read: Exclusive! Krystle D’souza to step into Mouni Roy’s shoes for Naagin 3, Priyank Sharma to be one of the male leads?)

Now, as per a report in indianexpress.com, actress Anita Hassanandani is the strongest contender to play the antagonist on the show. Actress Adaa Khan who played the part of Shesha has also quit the show. It seems Anita will step into the shoes of Shesha. A source told indianexpress.com, “After an intensive search, these actors have been finalized. While names of Krystle Dsouza and Sanjeeda Sheikh were also in the running, Ekta personally got involved in the casting to choose the best face for Naagin 3. The team is currently on the process of signing the deals with the other cast and hopefully, the show should go on floors soon.” The show has been a hit on the TRP charts with the first season being a topper from start to the finish. (Also Read: Adaa Khan says she has NOT committed to Naagin 3)

Anita Hassanandani is one of Ekta’s closest friends and near the Balaji camp. She plays the role of Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It is a grey character and Anita has got a bit of flak for it. With her stunning Indian looks, Anita is perfect for the tale. Naagin had two great looking actors in Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, and they are continuing the legacy with Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani. Earlier, even Tanya Sharma and Vindhya Tiwary were supposed to join the leading lady as her friends. Anita has done shows like Kayamath, Kkavyanjali and Kasamh Se with Balaji Telefilms. Surbhi Jyoti earned fame as Zoya from Qubool Hai. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…