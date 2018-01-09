Naagin 3: Pearl V Puri joins the cast along with Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani – read details

So finally Ekta Kapoor has chosen his Naagin 3 male main lead and he is none other than Pearl Puri. Yes, he will be playing the male lead opposite Surbhi Jyoti along with Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassnandani. Though Karanveer Bohra will be initially seen in the episodes, Pearl will be the main guy who will Romance Surbhi.

Incidentally, Pearl has played a snake before in TV show Nagarjun and that s why he landed the part. The show Nagarjun was a disaster show where Pearl had replaced Anushman. The show also had Karishma Tanna playing the Naagin. So the same team Will be seen in Naagin 3 though Pearl will not be seen with Karishma this time

Karishma though will only be there for two episodes. The show will start will Karishma playing the Naagin who gets killed. So she will be reborn as Surbhi Jyoti, as her daughter who will be avenging the killers. Anita Hassnandani will be playing the antagonist Naagin like Ada Khan in the previous two seasons.

Naagin 3 will be one big comeback for Pearl Puri. The boy hails from Agra and made his debut with Badtameez Dil on Star Plus. The show had Pearl playing a musician Abeer opposite Asmita Sood. The show was popular but could never make it to the ratings. So later it was converted into a web series for its youth appeal. It was during the show Pearl was dating Asmita Sood. Though they broke off later as the show wrapped up. Later Pearl was seen in Zee TV s show Meri Sasumaa opposite Hiba Nawab. The show also was a weak show but again Pearl got involved with his lead Actress Hiba. Both of them dated for a while till they broke after 6 months.

Pearl is known to be a charmer and has a reputation of a flirt. After Meri SasuMaa Pearl was seen in Nagarjuna. In the show, he played a boy who actually is a snake. Like his previous two seasons, Pearl again got romantically linked with co-actress Karishma Tanna. Though they did not seem to continued the relationship and moved on. Seems like fortune is bringing the two yet again in Naagin 3.

Naagin 3 will go on air in February on Colors on the same weekend slot. With few old faces and few new ones, the story will say a new story altogether. Mouni Roy also confirmed that she is no longer doing Naagin 3 and wished Ekta and the team all the best. Also, Ada Khan also will not be seen as evil Shesha in this season. Arjun Bijlani and Karanveer Bohra played Main leads in the last two years and now it needs to be seen how Pearl Purie with Surbhi and Anita will take the Naagin franchise ahead. Naagin has been the highest rated show in the previous two seasons and with season 3 Colors and Ekta Kapoor are banking on its success.