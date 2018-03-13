Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani gets a warm welcome from fans in Thailand – view pic!

He is one of the most good-looking men around and never fails to impress us with his acting chops. We are talking about Arjun Bijlani who is gaining a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of the manipulative tycoon, Deep Raichand on Ishq Main Marjawan. Arjun was recently in Thailand for an event with Adaa Khan. It was for the launch of Naagin in the country. The show was a huge hit in India, which sparked off more seasons. It is a hit in Indonesia too. When Arjun and Adaa went to Thailand, they got a warm response from the public there. (Also Read: Arjun Bijlani’s Ishq Mein Marjawan completes 100 episodes and the crew celebrates it in Manali – view pic)

They were greeted with garlands and souvenirs. While Arjun sported a bandhgala sherwani, Adaa was seen in a buff-coloured gown. They also played a match. The actor shared pictures on Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards Ekta Kapoor for making Indian shows so popular abroad.

Fans in Thailand were ecstatic on seeing him. They also missed Mouni Roy, who could not visit the country as she was away shooting in Bulgaria for Brahmastra. The actor enjoys a massive fan following in many parts of the world and this was proof enough. Stay tuned to BL for more updates…