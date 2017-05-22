Naagin actress Sharika Raina gets hitched to Sameer Ahluwalia in a big fat wedding – view pics!

It was a perfect mix of cultures as Sameer Ahluwalia got married to Naagin actress Sharika Raina. Fans of the supernatural show will remember her as the forever tipsy Amrita di from the first season. The two had been dating since a while now. Sameer is the elder brother of Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia. He is also a part of the TV industry and has also acted in a few shows. Now, he is more into the creative and technical side. Sharika is a Kashmiri and enjoyed both her weddings to the hilt. Yes, the couple married in two styles – a Catholic wedding and a Kashmiri one. They met on the sets of Naagin and fell in love. (Also Read: Naagin 2, 21st May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rocky decides to trust Shesha and deceive Shivangi to get the Naagmani)
The bride wore a white satin gown for the church wedding with a semi-sheer embroidered top half. It was embellished with pearls. The dress style gown was accessorized with a sparkling headband and deep berry lips. Her traditional lehenga had bright hues like green, pink and blue. Sameer’s mom is a Catholic hence the wedding was conducted in two styles. It was a destination wedding in Goa’s Planet Hollywood, a resort made famous by the wedding of Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal.
A post shared by Sharika Raina Ahluwalia (@sharikaraina) on
A post shared by Sharika Raina Ahluwalia (@sharikaraina) on
A post shared by Sharika Raina Ahluwalia (@sharikaraina) on
A post shared by Sharika Raina Ahluwalia (@sharikaraina) on
A post shared by Sharika Raina Ahluwalia (@sharikaraina) on
A post shared by Sharika Raina Ahluwalia (@sharikaraina) on
We can see Shabbir in the pictures too. Dressed in a tuxedo, he was the best man at his bro’s wedding. Kanchi is wearing a white dressed. The couple are seen with their munchkins, Ivarr and Azai. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…