Naamkarann 11th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Dayawanti kills Ali, Avni is found by Neil drenched in blood

Naamkarann starts with Avni(Aditi Rathore) tied to the pole as she is pissed with Neil(Zain Imam). Avni has DD looking over her and he tries to make Avni happy and offers to make poha for her. As DD gets busy Avni takes the chance to message her friends for help. DD gets her poha and Avni misguides him saying Ali keeps a diary in which he writes his feelings. Neil calls DD and asks him of Avni. DD says she is fine as Avni refuses to speak to Neil. DD goes on to check the diary and Avni escapes. Dayawanti calls Amol and tells him the next step. Later she meets Juhi and asks her if she does not wish to escape the place and also fulfill some unfulfilled dreams. She asks her to get Avni to Rangmahal and escape herself. Neil gets DD’s call informing him that Avni is missing. Neil gets angry at DD and he starts search for Avni. At home everybody is worried about Avni’s whereabouts. Neil arrives there and promises Bebe that he will get Avni back as she is in this mess because of him.(Also Read: Avni and Neil hurt each other by saying they do not trust one another)

Shweta gets the divorce papaers and shows them to Neil saying Avni has send them. Neela says those papers are old and Avni had prepared them when she was separated from Neil due to Ali’s matter. Neil refuses to be delayed by this and goes out. DD locates Avni’s phone and informs Neil but Neil is very angry and he lashes out at DD holding him responsible for whatever has happened. Finally DD begs forgiveness and asks Neil to take him along. Juhi gets food for Ali and Ali tries to convince her to let him go for the life of Avni as Avni’s husband is a police inspector. Juhi informs the same to Ragini Pandit and Dayawanti. Avni with her friends reach a highway where she sends the boys back and travels alone. She messages Neil about travelling to Jagoda. Dayawanti and Ragini threaten Ali as Dayawanti hits Ali on head infront of Juhi. DD and Neil find Avni standing in the middle of the road covered in blood. Neil panics and runs to hold Avni as she falls to the ground unconscious.

Precap: Neil finds Ali dead body