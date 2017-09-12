Naamkarann 12th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Avni finds out Juhi and Meher are the same person, Neil decides to waste no time and propose Avni

Naamkarann starts with Neil (Zain Imam) devastated at finding Avni (Aditi Rathore)in the condition. He tries to wake her up and sprinkles water on her face. She comes back to senses and points to Neil a dead body at the other side of the road. Neil is shocked and he asks DD to take Avni away as he himself checks on the body. He is shocked to see Ali’s wallet inside and shattered at the information. Avni joins him and he tries to calm her. Neil asks Avni how she reached here and found the body. Avni reveals to him that she had seen a clue at the back of Ali in the video he had sent. Neil asks DD to sent the body for postmortem. Later the doctor calls for a DNA test so they can actually identify the body as the face is badly mutilated. Neil vows to punish Ali’s killers. At home everyone is very sad as they prepare for visarjan and Avni remembers how much Ali loved the festival and she decides that they wouyld end this festival in a very goo way so Ali is happy. (Also Read: Dayawanti kills Ali, Avni is found by Neil drenched in blood)

Neil and Avni do the visarjan and Neil is depressed to see Avni in a pained state and he thinks of how he can lessen her pain. Avni thinks of Ali and the times she spent with him from childhood. Juhi cries as she washes off blood from her body and later Dayawanti asks her to be strong and that she would get used to this bloodshed with Dayawanti. Juhi gets a mop and returns to the room to clean blood and it is revealed that Ali is alive very much safe and sound. Juhi tells Ali that their plan is successful and Dayawanti believes that Juhi is with her and also that she would get Avni here. Juhi promises Ali that she will not let anything happen to Avni and that she would warn her as soon as she meets her. Dayawanti asks Juhi where she is planning to meet Avni and she herself suggests the dargah and says that due to the rush no one will notice Avni gone. Dayawanti is happy that Juhi is totally in her trap. Neil sits thinking of Avni and thinks of how his heartbeats almost stopped when he found Avni in the condition on the road. He decides not to waste any further time in telling Avni what he feels for her and also give her the ring. Avni searches around for Neil and reaches Shweta’s room and Shweta tells her how Neil was happy with Juhi and how he still loves Juhi. Avni is only leaving when she gets hold of Neil’s photo with Juhi and is shocked to find Meher to be Juhi.

Precap: Avni follows Juhi at the dargah and calls out to her as Neil is shocked to see Juhi alive.