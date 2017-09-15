Naamkarann 15 September 2017, Written Update Of Full Episode: Neil and Avni set out to rescue Ali and Juhi

Neil (Zain Imam) asks DD to give him Juhi’s accident files. Avni (Aditi Rathore) asks him to calm down and starts looking for the files herself. Neil gets amazed to see the sincerity with which Avni is trying to find Juhi. DD asks her if he is also thinking how can someone be so good. Neil tells him that Juhi was his past but now he only loves Avni. Avni asks Neil to think through all the incidents. They realize that Ali might be alive.

The goons bring back Juhi to Panditji. They tell them that she tried to escape and says that inspector Neil was following her. Juhi tells her that she was trying to run away from Avni and Neil and says that if she would have wanted to escape she could have easily taken Neil’s help but she didn’t. She tells her that Dayavanti Mehta had sent her there and she just wanted to warn Avni about her.

A person calls Dayawanti and informs her that Neil is looking for some girl. She gets scared to think that they might reach Ali while finding Mehr. Amol tells Dayawanti that he has already bribed the hospital staff and they will exchange the DNA reports. Amol’s mother calls him. He picks up the phone thinking it’s from the hospital and asks if the report is ready. She asks him what report is he talking about. He lies to his mother and says he is completing a college project. She gets suspicious of him.

Amol reaches the hospital and rings a false fire alarm to mislead Neil. Neil enters the hospital and starts looking for the reports. He gets shocked to find that the DNA reports do not match Ali’s. Avni gets happy to realise that Ali is alive. Someone kidnaps Amol. He understands that Juhi’s report was also exchanged by a fake report. Neil feels guilty for not being able to save Juhi. Avni asks him not to loose hope and says that she is with him.

Panditji calls Dayawanti and asks her to come to Rang Mahal if she wants Amol to stay alive. Avni insists Neil to come with him on the search mission. He tells her that he cannot take her along as he will have to deal with dangerous criminals. She tells him that it’s not just about Juhi but also about Ali and she wants to help him in searching them. He agrees.

Dayawanti reaches Rang Mahal. Panditji asks her with whose permission did she call Juhi and asks her to apologize to her. Dayawanti bends down on her knees and touches her feet. Neil and Avni reach the spot along with their team. He asks her to stay back while he goes ahead. He returns and gets shocked not to find her anywhere. Avni goes and lies down in a guest’s car’s boot. The guard asks the driver to opent he boot. Panditji comes out and tells them that he is one of their important guests and there is not need to check their car. Avni comes out of the boot. Dayawanti tries to escape out of the mahal with Amol.

DD tells Neil that it’s almost impossible to enter the palace as it’s on high security. Avni gets shocked to see Dayawanti. ALSO READ: Naamkarann 14th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Avni is left heartbroken as Neil jerks her away after he sees Juhi alive