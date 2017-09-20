Naamkarann 19th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Avneel find out that Raghu Pandit is actually a woman

Naamkarann starts with Avni(Aditi Rathore) in disguise talking to Ragini Pandit and Juhi. Avni gufts Juhi a ganpati statue and Ragini pandit asks her to take the mud and leave. Juhi recognises Avni and Ragini Pandit takes Avni out, she tells her that she feels some connection with her. As Avni steps out some men kidnap her. Avni opens her blindfold to find herself in the jail with Neil(Zain Imam) outside. Neil tells her that she does not listen to him so he will now keep her locked inside till the case is over. Avni tells Neil that they have time only till vijaydashmi to save Juhi as she has been sold already. Neil gets Avni out and asks her what they should do as they have no information at all. Avni tells him that she has planted a recorder in the ganpati statue that she had gifted Juhi. They tune in to the recorder. (Also Read: Neil and Avni set out to rescue Ali and Juhi)

Dayawanti enters Juhi’s room to find the clue to the fact the Juhi tried saving Avni. She almost nears in on the photograph of Juhi and Neil when suddenly Juhi enters. Dayawanti asks her what made her deceive her and stay back in rangmahal. Avni and Neil fail to hear anything due to network problem. Later Juhi speaks to Ragini pandit and Ragini reveals her name, Avni recognizes her voice and tells Neil. Neil deduces that Raghu pandit is actually Ragini Pandit a woman. Avni and Neil decide to save Juhi and Ali before vijaydashmi. Later at home Neil watches Avni make tea and tries telling her something. Neil then thanks Avni for whatever she did to find Juhi and says that she is one in million. Avni stops him and tells him that he has shown her the right way to live. Neil thinks about how he survived after losing Juhi but he thinks that he will not survive if he lost Avni. Neela follows Amol as he lies to her and goes out. She sees him entering the central jail. She is shocked as she knows that Dayawanti is there. Later at home she confronts Amol who lies to her saying he was there to find out if Dayawanti had anything to do with the blasts as he is scared of losing Avni too. Amol cites the example of when Neil found him with the bomber at the villager and asks Neela to confirm with Neil. Neela is convinced as she hugs Amol.

Precap: Avni recognizes Ragini pandit from the jail records.