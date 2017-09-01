Naamkarann 1st September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Dayawanti plans to replace Meher with Avni in the Rangmahal as she controls Guruma now

Naamkarann starts with Avni (Aditi Rathore) thinking about Neil (Zain Imam) and Juhi. She thinks that Juhi was such a good human being and Neil can never love her. She thinks out aloud that if only she was like Juhi then maybe Neil would have loved her but Neil interrupts her pondering as he sits up saying that it is quite obvious for a wife to feel insecure about her husband’s past but he assures her that he has really moved on. They sleep but Neil thinks that Avni does feel for him yet is silent, he wishes she learns to express herself. soon. Amol steals some money and reaches it to Dayawanti who says she has to repay some loans. She takes it to Ragini Pandit who asks her what she wants. Ragini thinks that till she gets rid of Neil she needs to do as Dayawanti says. Next morning Bebe prepares for the arthi and calls in Avni. Avni tries to confront Shweta for making her prepare for Ganesh pooja when she very well knew that Neil would be hurt. Neela stops her and she takes her away.(Also Read: Neil shares his past with Avni, Meher is actually Juhi)

Bebe asks Avni to wear the waistband ornament she had gifted her. Avni gets worried and she goes to Neil as he sits watching the footage where Avni had stood by him with all the right when he was in hospital. Avni walks in asking for the ornament and Neil teases her as he acts as if he would make her wear it. He then hands over the ornament to her and says that for love to exist both of them need to be ready. Avni wear it and comes down for the pooja. She tells Bebe she wants to wait for Ali. Dayawanti takes her role above Ragini and advises her to kidnap Avni and use her in place of Meher in Rangmahal. She says that would break Neil and he would invest all his energies in searching for Avni rather than concentrating on Ragini Pandit. Ragini sends her goon to put the plan into action as Dayawanti tells him about the one door where there is no CCTV surveillance. Riya enters the house escaping the eye of Avni as Shweta signal her. Avni calls DD who is busy getting the sketch of Meher ready. Avni asks DD to get the sketch today even if he comes in late.

Precap: The kidnapper drugs Ali’s sweets and everyone becomes unconscious, Neil panics and searches for Avni.