Naamkarann 27 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Neil makes Avani promise that she will not leave the house and go to Dayawanti

Naamkarann begins with Neil’s (Zain Imam) daadi, Harleen (Neelu Kohli) walking inside and giving Avani (Aditi Rathore) some jewellery. She says this is for your first Rasoi as a bride. She says jewels not only serve decorative purposes in a woman’s life but are part of her stree dhan. She says jewellery gives a woman security. She says you can use this jewels anytime and you do not need your husband’s permission for it. Neil’s mom Shweta (Shruti Ulfat) feels annoyed as Daadi tells Avani the story of Ramayana, where Sita dropped her jewellery to help Lord Rama in his search for her. She also gives her a fancy necklace and asks Neil how is she looking? He says she is looking nice.

Outside, he thanks her for making his family happy. She says I have learnt to think about other’s happiness from you, and also experienced the love of a family. Neil holds her hands and thanks her. Avani promises she will not trouble him as long as she is here. She says she will leave soon and make you a free bird. He feels restless hearing that. Avani says let me avenge my past from Dayawanti (Ragini Shah) first. Avani’s brother, Ali (Gautam Vig) hears all this. He comes and tells them that Dayawanti has kidnapped Mitali (Sana Amin Sheikh). Neil says I told Mitali to cancel the plan so how did this happen. Ali says our plan was running successfully so I did not cancel it. Ali says he is sorry but says he did it for Avani. Neil tells Avani that Mitali is a trained police officer, so she need not worry.

Avani says Dayawanti had my mother killed and sent me to jail as a 12-year-old. She says she is a remorseless and cruel woman. She blames Ali. Avani pleads with Neil to save Mitali. He promises her that she will be safe. He asks Avani to promise that she will not step out of the premises of his home unguarded. Avani promises to Neil, much to Ali’s shock. He tells Ali to be at home with Avani and look after her. Neil steps out. At the police station, the officer informs him that a back up force is ready for Mitali. Neil tells the cop that he took a promise from Avani. His colleague says girls’ promises are broken. Neil calls up his mom and tells her that this is a perfect time to train Avani as a good bahu.

Neil tells Neela (Sayantani Ghosh) that it is unsafe to go alone to Dayawanti’s home. She says no, Dayawanti feels that you are not involved with us, and we must use this to our benefit. Neil tells Neela that there is a micro-camera and she has to find out about Mitali and record the movements. Ali tells Avani that everything will be fine. Neil’s mom tells Avani to clean up the room. She agrees to do it. Neela reaches Dayawanti’s place where she sees Riya (Nalini Negi). Neela fidgets with micro-cameras. While cleaning the room, Avani sees a picture of her father and remembers how he blamed her and cursed her existence. She angrily says I remember how you deserted us. Neil is checking all the arrangements. Avani talks to her father’s photo and says how did you leave your son? She says come back from the dead and prove that you are worthy enough to be called a father. Avani gets a call from Dayawanti where she can hear Mitali’s screams.

Neil and his team take the drone towards the dark room where Mitali is held captive. They manage to spot Mitali. Avani gets a call from Neil that they have found Mitali. He tells her to take care and stay inside. Neil’s mom tells her to complete the work and prepare the room. Dayawanti and Neela come face to face. Ali comes there and asks Avani if she was missing Neil. He says for how long will you convince them that you love Neil. Avaani says I have to do this drama to get my revenge. She tells Ali to leave. He says he will never meet her again. She sees a box that has Ashish’s letters and a chip. The chip has a confession from Ashish (Viraf Patel) that says that Dayawanti deserves to be behind the bars. It is shown that she walks in, Ashish shows her a picture that has Dayawanti is killing Asha in the hospital by suffocating her with a pillow. She is enraged. She also sees her father being killed.