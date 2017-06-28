Naamkarann 28 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Avani walks into Dayawanti’s home and attacks her

Naamkarann starts with Ashish (Viraf Patel) showing the photo of Dayawanti (Ragini Shah) killing Asha (Barkha Bisht) to her. Ketan says their mother is being trapped but he shuts him up, calling him his mom’s chamcha. Dayawanti is heard confessing that she killed the witch. Ashish gets enraged. Dayawanti says that she only called Asha a witch, when society can call her worse names. Ashish is furious. He says mother because of you, I sent my daughter to jail, I hated her. Avani (Aditi Rathore) sees all this in the laptop and is infuriated. She sees that Daya tries to convince Ashish but he says that she has lost her right to be called a mother. He says you are a murderer and I will get you punished. She stops him but he says if I don’t punish you, my wife and children will never forgive me. Ketan and he have an altercation and Ashish falls down on the floor. His head hits the floor and he dies. Avani is shocked seeing all this. Dayawanti is shown distraught, she is heard saying what will people say now. Ketan says we have no other recourse but to bury him somewhere. He says we will tell people that he went abroad. Avani is devastated and cries uncontrollably. (Also Read: Zain Imam reveals he has no plans to leave Naamkaran – watch video)

At their house, Dayawanti asks Neela (Sayantani Ghosh) if Avani is scared to meet her Daadi as she has been hit by a bullet. Diksha asks Neela what will she have? Mitali (Sana Amin Sheikh) is trying to escape from the room and sees Neil outside the window. Neela asks Riya (Nalini Negi) how can she live with Dayawanti, and how can she have a good future with a woman like her. Neela tells Diksha to get her a glass of water and make sure it is not laced with poison. She blames her for mixing poison in her father’s glass and killing him. Diksha says what are you saying? Neela says tell me whether it is true or not? Dayawanti tells Neela to leave her home, saying that she is not scared. Neil (Zain Imam) gets inside the room and sees Diksha entering inside to threaten Mitali. Dayawanti tells Neela that she will not leave from her home alive. Neela says I want this to happen. If I don’t reach home in 10 minutes, my maid will call the cops and the suspicion will be on you. She says it is time to pay for the sins and torture you meted out to Avani. In the room, Avani remembers how she was tortured as a child. She says I will not spare you, I will take my revenge today. She runs out of Neil’s home with revenge on her mind. (Also Read: Naamkarann 27 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Neil makes Avani promise that she will not leave the house and go to Dayawanti)

At the doorstep, she remembers how Neil made her promise that she will not step out of her home. But she goes out as she is blinded by rage. Neil reaches Mitali and unshackles her. There is some noise and Diksha comes back to check. Neil hides. Finally, he manages to open her ropes and they get out. Neil calls up Avani but she does not pick up the calls. She remembers her father getting killed, and how her mom’s accident happened. She recollects Dayawanti killing Asha and taking away her brother. Neela tells Dayawanti, it is Amavasya and no one can save you from the wrath of Goddess Kali. Dayawanti laughs her off saying she is blessed by the Devi. Avani sees a procession of Goddess Kali and takes out her revolver. Neil and Mitali get stuck in the procession. He gets down to disperse the crowd. The gun falls from Avani’s hand, she picks it up. Neil thinks she saw Avani there. Avani walks ahead while Neil gets back in the police jeep.

Dayawanti comes into the room and sees that Mitali has been freed. Then, she sees the broken window. The bell rings and she opens the door. Avani is standing outside. She strangles Dayawanti and calls her a witch. She says you orphaned me and you have murder on your hands. She says I will avenge myself. Avani takes out the gun to shoot her down. She says today I will end your existence. Daywanti says you are crazy. Avani says I will kill you, like you kill people. She says your blood runs in my genes too. My hands won’t shiver to murder someone. Avani says you killed your own son. Dayawanti calls her a liar. Avani says one day I will expose you before the world. She says how could you sleep peacefully after murdering your own son. She says you are worse than an animal. Chetan comes there and Avani says don’t you feel scared of her. She says you killed your own brother and my father. Dayawanti says don’t call yourself Ashish’s daughter. It is only the bad blood of Asha that runs in your veins. Avani attacks her.

Dayawanti says you cannot harm me as I am blessed by the Goddess. She says Ashish was my son, whom I raised. She says if a gardener can nurture a plant, he has the right to uproot it as well. Avani says my mother was not your blood but you killed her too. Dayawanti says yes, I killed her because she wanted to breastfeed Amol and give him her bad blood. Avani pushes Dayawanti and she gets hurt on the head. Avani says you are a woman with bad blood, you have murder on your head. Diksha blames Avani saying she is also responsible for the murders. Dayawanti says I wished you were dead when I shot you before. Avani says there is difference between wishful thinking and reality. She says your end is written from my hands. The Maha Aarti starts. Avani picks up the gun to shoot Dayawanti. Riya comes from behind and hits her on the head. She falls down on the floor.