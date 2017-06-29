Naamkarann 29 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Dayawanti kidnaps Avani while Neil informs Neela of Ashish’s death

Naamkarann starts with Avani (Aditi Rathore) being hit on the head with a stick by Riya (Nalini Negi). Dayawanti, Ketan and Diksha look on. Riya gets tensed seeing Avani unconscious. Ketan picks her up while Neil (Zain Imam) calls up Mitali (Sana Amin Sheikh) to thank her. She says we will go for a double date, Ali (Gautam Vig) and I and Avani and you. Neil feels shy when she asks him whether he likes Avani or not. He says I am looking for Avani. At home, he cannot find Ali or her. Neil gets tensed. He sees the footage on the laptop of Ashish’s (Viraf Patel) death and is shell-shocked. He gets worried as Avani does not pick up call. He screams Ananya and asks his mom about her. Shweta (Shruti Ulfat) taunts him that she is in the bedroom with Ali. Riya is worried if Avani is dead. Dayawanti (Ragini Shah) says she will not die so soon, I will kill Avani with my own hands. (Also Read: Naamkarann 28 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Avani walks into Dayawanti’s home and attacks her)

Tensed Riya asks what if Amol comes here, he does not know anything. Dayawanti calls her a coward and says she has to be like her. Riya says is it true that you killed Ashish? Dayawanti says no, Avani is responsible for her father’s death. She tells Riya to remember how she troubled her as a child. Hetal pleads to them to spare Avani’s life. Ketan threatens her to be quiet. Dayawanti tells them to shut up and bring a rope. Neela (Sayantani Ghosh) tells Ali that she is glad that Neil got the confession. She prays that Avani gets justice and Dayawanti, the punishment. Neil barges inside and asks where is Avani? The sindoor falls from Neela’s hands. He blames Ali, who says Avani was home when he left. Neela asks what happened? Neil says Avani has come to know that Ashish Mehta is no more. He says he fears that she will do something drastic. Neela says Ashish and collapses on the ground. She remembers how she used to love him. Neela recollects their marriage and sobs. Neil consoles her. She begs Neil to save Avani. He promises that she will protect her. Neela gets up and ties Maa Sherawali’s red cloth on Neil and blesses him. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz, Naamkarann, YRKHH – which was the best TV show of first half of 2017)

An unconscious Avani gets flashes of Goddess Kali. She regains consciousness and finds her hands tied. Dayawanti tells Riya to go to Neil and tell him that Avani came to shoot her with a gun and might kill her at any moment. She says, on hearing this, Neil will come and arrest her. Avani says Neil will not believe you. Dayawanti says I want him to come and see your death before his eyes. She also slaps Riya, and roughs her up, so that she looks assaulted before Neil. Dayawanti tells Ketan to call Amol. Diksha is about to pick up the gun, but DM stops her. She says let the gun have Avani’s fingerprints. They tie Hetal in a room and lock it. The pooja of Goddess Kali gets started. Dayawanti says today I will kill you, and send you to your mother. I want to see you die. She says I will give you such a death that you’ll never dream of reincarnation even. She says I will tell Amol to kill Neil before your eyes so that you die a widow. She says your mom and you are so unfortunate, you don’t have neither love nor life in your destiny. Avani says she will not let this happen at any cost. DM says she will be helpless. She says if bad intentions are strong, good people have to bow down before them. She says she is Dayawanti Mehta.

Diksha and she drag Avani towards the pooja function. Neil also comes there but is unable to see her. The necklace given by Neil’s daadi falls. At home, Neil’s daadi gets bad premonition. She is worried about Maddy. Shweta and her hubby console her saying that Maddy might be in another flight. Daadi (Neelu Kohli) is stressed and decides to make a video call to her. She prays to Mata Rani. Neil comes to Dayawanti’s home and finds things scattered there. His colleague says there was a fracas here. He sees the blood stains. Neela and Ali come there asking for Avani. Hetal shrieks. They come in and rescue her. She begs Neil to save Avani and they will kill her. Neil says if anything happens to Avani, and looks angrily at Ali, who is remorseful that she is in danger due to him. On the road, he sees Avani’s jewels. He looks around and finds her bangle. Neil says this was given by Bebe to her. Neela says this is a sign by Avani. She tells the tale of Ramayan where Sita dropped her jewels for Lord Rama to trace her. Neil tells Ali that he has a chance to redeem himself. They decide to hunt for her.

Dayawanti brings Avani to the pooja place and says she will sacrifice her before the Goddess Kali. She says her game is up now. The priest lights up the lamp. Neil tells his team to hunt for Ananya and make sure she is fine. Neil tells Neela that he will find Ananya and save her. Neela tells Neil to wait there. Neela and Ali look for her.



Pic Courtesy: www.Hotstar.com