Naamkarann 30 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Dayawanti instigates Amol to kill Neil but he fails to do so

Naamkarann starts with the worship of Goddess Kali in the temple. Diksha and Dayawanti (Ragini Shah) try to hide somewhere. Dayawanti Mehta tells Diksha to bring some wood and create a smoke by lighting the loban (strong incense). Amidst the smoke, they tie Avani (Aditi Rathore) inside the bonfire made for the Goddess. Dayawanti says I am offering you as sacrifice for the Goddess. Diksha spots Amol. DM tells Avani to tell her mom in heaven that she has made her son, a murderer, just like her. She tells her to see how Neil gets killed by Amol before her eyes. Diksha wants to go home but DM says Amol must understand his responsibilities now. Diksha spots the police. DM says we have to act fast. She cuts her hand and calls Amol. He gets worried seeing the wound. DM tells him that Ananya wants to kill her and he must act to protect her.

She says Ananya has used Neil (Zain Imam) as well. DM says Ananya wants to kill me as she is scared that I will reveal her truth. DM says Ananya has brainwashed Neil. She says Neela is also in cahoots with Ananya. DM tells Amol to save her. She says Neil is on their side but she is defenceless. Amol says Daadi you will be fine. She says Neil will kill me. DM makes Amol promise that he will care for Diksha and Ketan if she dies. Avani sees Neil and remembers her promise. Amol asks DM what should he do? DM says if I had strength, I would kill Ananya and Neil. She tells him that if Ashish was alive, he would surely stab Neil and Ananya to death. Amol picks up the knife and says your grandson will definitely protect you. DM sees Avani inside the bonfire and smirks at her. Avani is aghast. She also sees Neil but cannot call out to him. DM and Diksha hide from Neil and observe him slyly.

The Aarti starts and women begin dancing. Amol goes to stab Neil with the knife. He is very close to him and is about to stab when Neil escapes. He gets close to the bonfire and thinks he has seen Avani. Amol goes behind to stab him to death. Neela (Sayantani Ghosh) also reaches there and shouts Dayawanti. She is about to escape but Neela says your end is near. She says today is Amavasya when a person gets moksh from good deeds and bad deeds. DM tells Neela to think about her daughter. Neela says you are a witch, who killed her own son. She says you are a blot on motherhood. DM tells her to shut up, as Ashish’s death was accidental. Neela asks where is Avani? DM says she has to die today. She says history is witness to the fact that the evil have won. Neela warns her that evil thoughts come with an end. Neela prays to the Goddess to end evil to retain people’s faith in her. She begs her to save Avani. In anger, Neela does Tandav before the Devi.

Ali (Gautam Vig) also looks for Avani and prays for her. He is in tears when Neil’s colleague consoles him. He hugs him. Neil is looking around for her and Amol follows him. He is very close to the bonfire and Amol uses the knife. It hits Ali and Neil wonders who attacked him. They spot Avani’s locket and think she is close by. DM lights the bonfire and watches Avani struggle.