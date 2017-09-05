Naamkarann 4th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Riya gets kidnapped instead of Avni, DD doubts Ali as he watches Avneil together

Naamkarann today starts with the family doing the Ganesh Pooja together even as Neil (Zain Imam) realises the stares his mother is throwing in Avni’s(Aditi Rathore) direction. He gives it back to her by standing in between her and Avni. Later as they take the arthi Avni burns her hand and goes on to apply medicine. The kidnapper keeps a watch at the house and enters through the kitchen door. He sees the laddoos by the table and prepares to drug it. He is stopped as someone enters and carries the laddoos away. Later Avni confronts Shweta while she applies medicine on her hand and tells Shweta that if she loves her son she should atleast try and ignore Avni and not create rifts in the house. Shweta tries taunting Avni again by saying that Neil never got over Juhi. Ali walking in with the jalebis bumps into the kidnapper and drops the jalebis and the kidnapper in the pretext of picking the jalebis box drugs it. Ali takes it away unknowingly. Ali enters the room and serves Avni jalebis and asks her to go and share it with Neil.He then offers some to Shweta and taunts her to think sweet. DD is about to open the drawn sketch when it catches fire from the arthi and burns.

Shweta walks to Neil and tells him that she knows he has not forgotten Juhi. He tells his mother that Avni is not like Shweta who had separated Prakash from Bebe post their marriage, Avni infact wants the family to be together. Shweta is hurt by the thought and Bebe notices. DD enters the house searching for Avni and thinks that she would be upset as she wanted to help the girl so much and the sketch has burnt off now. Bebe offers the jalebis that Ali has been distributing around. DD asks Ali why he will not have them and he says he is unwell. Ali goes out to get more jalebis. Amol and Riya discuss the kidnapping happily when Bebe notices Riya and asks her why she is here, right then she gets dizzy and falls. Riya tries to get her to the room while Amol calls the kidnapper and asks him to get Avni.Ali is shocked to find all unconscious and Riya manages to get him busy by asking him to drop Bebe to her room. Avni oblivious of all this sits in her room as she sees a calender with ten days marked in red and four days crossed out, she remembers Neil telling her that he would give her ten days to find out why he stares at her.(Also Read: Dayawanti plans to replace Meher with Avni in the Rangmahal as she controls Guruma now)

In her desperation she eats the jalebis and gets high. Neil walks in to see Avni high and calling him Tillu. He holds her as she asks him if he marked the days and also that she feels nervous when he stares at her. He asks her if that means that she does not like him. She says no, just that she has never had boyfriends and is not used to be stared at. Neil asks her what she has eaten and she reveals about the jalebis. He makes her lie down and goes out. The kidnapper is told by Amol that Avni is in the room above and wearing a pink dress. Riya is excited about the kidnapping and goes on to check if Avni and Neil are unconscious. Ali and DD too check around the house as they find something fishy when they see everyone unconscious. Neil walks around the house and searches while the kidnapper has already done his job and leaves in a car. The kidnapper brings the sac with the presumed person to Dayawanti and Panditji. It turns out to be Riya when they open the sac as Riya too is wearing a pink dress. Avni on the oether hand comes out of the washroom and falls to the ground. Neil picks her up and she asks him whuy he left her alone. She makes him promise he would never go away and also say sorry. He makes her sleep and DD with Ali watch this and DD notices pain on Ali’s face.

Precap: Dayawanti taunts Panditji and Avni picks up the kidnapper’s phone from her room giving it to Neil.