Naamkarann 5th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Amol directs the proofs against Ali, Avniel are shocked to know Ali is behind the kidnapping

Naamkarann starts with Ali reaching home as Nannu asks him what went wrong. He explains and he says he does not know anything else. Nannu asks him why he did not stay back and he says Avni(Aditi Rathore) had Neil(Zain Imam) to take care of her and he is just a friend and he knows his limits. Neil tells DD that they have to find out why this has been done and they check the CCTV footages but find nothing. DD is reminded of seeing Ali talking to a stranger at the kitchen door and points this out to Neil. Neil says he would himself talk to Ali. Dayawanti is furious as she sees Riya in the sac instead of Avni and tells Raghu pandit that she has a bunch of idiots working for her. The kidnapper searches for his phone and realises that he has lost it at the house itself. Amol tries to listen to Neil and search for the phone in the room. Neil gets the family checked by a doctor and is informed that they should be left sleeping as they have been drugged.Amol acts concerned over Avni as he he hears Neil returning to the room. Neil asks DD to get the CCTV footage of all the nearby area. That night as they sleep Avni talks in unconscious state and asks Neil to never leave her, she also asks him to keep staring at her as she likes it. Neil thinks that atleast while she sleeps she speaks what she feels. Next morning Avni falls on the ground as she tries walking and Neil teases her for over drinking.

He then asks her to sit down. Avni steps on the phone as she walks to her bed, she asks Neil whose phone it is. Neil calls DD and asks him to get the charger for the phone and says that probably they have got a lead. The family wakes up surprised and wondering what happened last night. Dayawanti tells Raghu pandit that the phone will remain in the house and Raghu pandit can fend for herself as she will not let Neil doubt that there is someone in the house who is involved in this. Avni tries to feed Neil some fruits as he is busy with work.Finally she handcuffs him to the bed and asks him to eat. He pulls her to himself and asks her to feed him with her hand. Neela and Bebe watch them and tease them, making the love birds uncomfortable. They leave but Neil does not let Avni go till she makes him eat with her hands, he then tells her that he knows she likes being stared at by him. Avni is embarrassed as she breaks free to go down. Nannu comes visiting to find out if all is well with all of them. DD gets the charger to Neil and he connects the phone. The family is surprised to see a disheveled Riya. They get her treated and she comes to senses as Neil too reaches the place. She reveals that she was kidnapped and she heard them saying sorry to some boss that they made the mistake because Avni and Riya were wearing same coloured dress. Avni confirms that she was wearing the same coloured saree. Neil calls for the phone and DD gets it from his room. They find just one number on the phone and it is saved as BOSS. Neil dials the number and Ali picks up, the family is shocked.

Precap: Dayawanti kidnaps Ali as Neil speeds to meet him.