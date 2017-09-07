Naamkarann 6th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Neil finds Ali absconding, Avni refuses to hear anything against her best friend

Naamkarann today sees everyone doubting Ali is behind the kidnapping as Riya and Amol direct all the evidences against him. Neil(Zain Imam) calls on the number in the kidnapper’s phone and the family is shocked when Avni(Aditi Rathore) recognises Ali’s voice. Shweta and Riya accuse Ali of wanting Avni in his life. Avni is not ready to accept that Ali can do anything like that, Shweta accuses Avni of still supporting her friend. Neil asks Avni to let him do his duty and talk to Ali first so that he can prove Ali’s innocence. Neil asks the family to avoid talking to or contacting Ali till he has had a word with him. Neil leaves with DD and once out Neil asks DD why he looked confused. DD reveals how he saw Ali with someone that day at the kitchen door and then he had the jalebi packets and also when he fed everyone he himself did not eat. Avni comes there and asks them if they doubt Ali. Neil assures Avni that Ali is his friend too and he will not let any wrong blame to be put against him. (Also Read: Amol directs the proofs against Ali, Avniel are shocked to know Ali is behind the kidnapping)

Avni walks in and Riya is already filling the ears of the family with poison against Ali. Avni questions her thoughts saying as she mistrusts Ali so she too can blame Riya for all of this. Shweta takes Riya’s side but Riya is adamant saying she trusts Ali totally. Nanno cries as she says that Ali can never plan anything against Neil or Avni. Ali on the other hand tries calling everyone but his networks are jammed. Dayawanti is informed by Amol that his work is done and the family mistrusts Ali now also Neil has left to meet Ali. Dayawanti leaves to tackle Ali. Ali is still trying to make calls when Dayawanti and her goons take him. Neil reaches there but misses seeing Ali. Ali is taken to the rangmahal where he sees Juhi and remembers her. Ali is tied to a chair and kept. Neil and DD do not find Ali and they also get informed that Ali has carried his things too. Avni reaches the station and tells Neil that he should not look for Ali as a criminal but as a friend. Neil asks DD to drop Avni home. Avni reaches house and as she goes in Amol hugs her and consoles her, here we see a sniper aiming at Avni. Ali is shown this on cam and Dayawanti threatens Ali to do as she says or she would kill Avni. Ali agrees.