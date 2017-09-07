Naamkarann 7th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Avniel have a huge disagreement over Ali, Ali escapes Dayawanti’s trap

Naamkarann starts with Juhi listening at the door as Dayawanti tortures Ali. Dayawanti opens the door to find Juhi there with the kidnapper and the kidnapper gets Juhi to Pandit. Pandit decides to punish Juhi as she hits her. Juhi tells her that she did not hear a word and just thought someone was crying. Dayawanti meets Juhi there. Later pandit punishes Juhi by asking her to give her share of food to Ali and remain hungry for the day. The CCTV footage for the hosital is being procured and it is none other that Amol in disguise. Amol tampers the footage. Neil (Zain Imam) leaves for home and asks DD to get the footage home. Before Neil reaches home Avni(Aditi Rathore) calls her friends to find Ali, she receives the pendrive from the officer who gets the footage. She decides against opening it and keeps it on the table outside so Neil himself could check it. Riya carries it away and hides it in the arthi plate without Avni noticing it. Juhi gets food for Ali as he is trying to get to some broken glass pieces, she signals him to stops as the kidnapper follows her in.(Also Read: Neil finds Ali absconding, Avni refuses to hear anything against her best friend)

As the kidnapper feeds Ali, Juhi slowly shifts the glass piece to Ali and he sees it. Later Ali manages to break free and gets to teh window and manages to open the door. The kidnapper misses seeing him as he passes by, Ali decides to save Avni at all costs. As the arthi gets over Shweta purposely bumps into Avni and the pendrive is revealed from the arthi plate. Neil checks the same in the laptop and it reveals Ali to be the culprit. Avni refuses to believe it and says that the evidence has been tampered with. Neil walks away angry as Avni follows him. Shweta keeps accusing Avni for everything even as Neela and Bebe try to quieten her. Riya is happy and wonders how Avni will save Ali this time. Neil is angry as Avni asks him if he thinks she hid the pendrive and also that she helped Ali escape. Neil asks her if she is confessing to her deeds. Avni tries walking away as Neil holds her and asks her to tells him what is in her mind and she says she finds no use in explaining things to him as he has already decided that Ali is the culprit. Neil asks her why she does not trust him as he always keeps any promise he makes to her.

Precap: Neil and Avni watch a video from Ali in which he confesses to conducting the kidnapping and the blast.