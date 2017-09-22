Naamkarann actress Aditi Rathore BREAKS UP with boyfriend Shreedhan Singh, once and for all

Looks like it is break up after all for Aditi Rathore and her boyfriend, Shreedhan Singh. The actress announced her breakup on Insta stories and it looks like this time, it’s a proper breakup. The actress had staged a breakup a couple of months back only to announce later that it was a prank and that they’re very much together. But this time it looks quite serious. The actress posted on her Instagram, “Hey everyone! This message here is to address that as me and Shreedhan are not together now I don’t want people to bother him anymore. And as for the blocking part, I did it due to some inappropriate posts and comments #nohate #nobullshit will be taken #lovetoall”.

Now we did not see that coming at all. The couple were quite a thing and their Instagram was full of them indulging in some PDA. We still don’t know what made them breakup but I guess they need time to get over the breakup. In fact, the two were chilling together with another friend just a couple of days back. Aditi had posted a picture with Shreedhan and the other friend on Instagram four days back. So whether they chose to remain friends after the breakup or whether their break happened just after that, we still don’t know. (ALSO READ: Naamkarann’s Aditi Rathore announces her break up with bodybuilder boyfriend)

Check out Aditi’s Insta story about the breakup right here.

Check out some of their Instagram pics right here.

So I have been reading all the bad comments about him . first thing if he wouldn’t have been there i would have not been in acting in the first place . Plus try saying that in front of him . and you will know what he really is ! #respect A post shared by Aditi Rathore (@ad_aditirathore93) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

some quality time together after work .. 😊🤗😘😘 . “Out of sight but never out of mind “ A post shared by Aditi Rathore (@ad_aditirathore93) on May 17, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Happy valentines day to all..😊❤ A post shared by Aditi Rathore (@ad_aditirathore93) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Aditi and Shreedhan have been dating for a long time and in fact, their families even approved of their relationship. We wonder how things are going to get for the two now. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.