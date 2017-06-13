Naamkarann: Dayavanti Mehta to kill Avni on meeting her after 15 years?

Lately Star Plus show ‘Naamkarann’ has been witnessing huge drama and romance which has given the show a new push and the latest drama is Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Dayawanti (Ragini Shah) meeting once again after 15 years. And once again Dayawanti will try to kill Avni with a gun but this time Neil will save Avni.

Yes the grandmother who had killed her granddaughter will now face the truth. Along with that Sana Amin Sheikh entry as other Avni has further intensified the drama. Dayawanti had killed Avni years ago and did not realize that that she has come back with a new name – Ayesha.

Meanwhile Sana Amin Sheikh has entered the show as Avni and now there will be a new confusion as to who is the real Avni. But later we will get to know that this is Neil’s (Zain Imam) plan to enable Avni to get justice. Sana as Avni sports a glamorous look in the show unlike her previous show Krishnadaasi. So there will be a love triangle between Sana, Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore.

Along with Neil and Avani’s love story, a parallel track of Ali and Riya’s romance is also on the way. Now that Avni has got married to Neil, Ali is eager to get together with Riya. However, Dayawanti is planning to use Riya as a weapon against Avni.

Last month the show witnessed a tragedy when Reema Lagoo (who was playing Dayavanti) passed away. She was replaced by Ragini shah and many new tracks were introduced to divert the audience’s attention from the main plot. So finally the battle between Dayawanti and Avni has begun which will be be get further complicated by Sana’s entry. Viewers are also loving the chemistry of Aditi and Zain and their love stories is one of the biggest high points of the show.