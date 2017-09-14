Naan Aanaiyittal first look: Rana Daggubati cuts a badass figure in the Tamil version of Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Rana Daggubati is quite on a roll this year. Of course he was a part of the highest grossing Indian movie of all time on our country, Baahubali 2, where he played the main antagonist Bhalladheva. But that was not the only movie he impressed us in. There was The Ghazi Attack, India’s first submarine movie, where he played the main lead and packed in a restrained performance. He also co-produced and starred in a web-series, Social, that is currently streaming on Viu. And in case you want to see him a powerful hero role, there was the political thriller, Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

The movie directed by Teja, with whom Rana Daggubati has teamed up with for the first time. Rana was also seen opposite Kajal Aggarwal for the first time too. The Telugu version of the movie had released a few weeks back, and now the Tamil version of NRNM is will be out. The Tamil version is titled Naan Aanaiyittal, based on the very popular MGR song. Check out the first look above, that has Rana in a white shirt with a cigarette in his lips and an unseen person lighting it up for him. Rana himself shared the poster on his Twitter timeline, while also mentioning that the movie is scheduled to release on September 22.

While it is great to see Rana expand the boundaries of his stardom to Tamil Nadu, we are not sure if releasing the Tamil version now is a really cool idea. For one, while Rana’s performance as the anti-hero was appreciated, the same cannot be same about the movie. Nene Raju Nene Mantri was criticised for its choppy direction and uneven tone. Here’s what our review had to say about that, “The film had its fast paced moments but it all fizzled it out owing to Teja’s choppy direction. A fast-paced, thrilling story fizzled out because of faulty direction. At several instances, there is no flow in the scenes! Sharp editing, sharper direction could have saved this movie from being a drag fest, but alas! In certain sequences, there is no explanation for what happened, it just happens and you have to accept it, and that’s where Teja’s weak direction is accentuated even more.”

Let’s hope the Tamil version is received better critically.