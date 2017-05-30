Nach Baliye 8: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble eliminated from the show

It is reportedly turning out to be a sad week for fans of BreShka. After being injured on the sets by hurting his ankle, reported news is that Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble have been eliminated from the show. This is quite shocking as they scored perfect marks in the last weekend. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were the lowest with 24 points in that Teen Ka Tadka. Brent has wowed the judges and public with his love for all things desi and dance moves on the show. Right from the inaugural episode to the last one, they were damn consistent. In fact, they made a comeback on the show after being eliminated once. (Also Read: Nach Baliye 8: Aashka Goradia’s boyfriend Brent Goble rushed to the hospital after suffering an ankle injury)

In the coming week, we will see all the couples dance with professional dance groups. They will be earlier winners of Dance Plus. With Remo D’Souza as the fourth judge, they will be marked out of 40. It seems Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti will be in the danger zone but it is Brent and Aashka who will get eliminated from the show. It is sad to see that they are out after being so spectacular throughout the show. This leaves Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal, Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande, Shoaib Ibrahim – Dipika Kakar, Siddharth Jadhav – Trupti on the show.

Aashka and Brent are one of the cutest couples of TV town. The Naagin 2 beauty met Brent at an event in the US and they became friends. He is a businessman and a weapons instructor by profession. In no time, their feelings blossomed into love and Aashka got close to Brent’s family as well. On Christmas, he proposed to her and they became a couple. Buzz is that they plan to marry sometime this year or early next year. Brent loves travelling and is deeply interested in India and its spiritual leanings.