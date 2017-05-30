Nach Baliye 8: Aashka Goradia’s boyfriend Brent Goble rushed to the hospital after suffering an ankle injury

Injuries and accidents, no matter how minor or serious, are a part of Nach Baliye. The recent ones to suffer because of an injury are Brent Goble and Aashka Goradia. A source informed India-Forums, “This week Aashka and Brent were challenged by Remo to perform western hip hop since they both have already proved themselves well in traditional Indian dancing. Brent wanted to take the challenge a level up and was rehearsing for a never-seen-before act which included acrobatics, stunts and flips. While being launched in the air for one of the flips, Brent landed properly but the force caused an injury in his ankle. He was rushed to the hospital for X-rays and is currently resting.”

That’s really bad news for the couple! However, as per reports, the couple will still perform this week despite the injury. Aashka and Brent have been delivering good performance even after their comeback through the wild card. The couple do not want the injury to affect their scores or their ruin their chances of getting their first perfect scores. Well, their dedication to their performance and the show is definitely commendable. We really hope that Brent gets well soon and their performance is, just like it always is, stunning. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande’s sensuous performance gets a standing ovation while Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim get lowest scores)

While we wait to see how their performance goes this week and hope for Brent to get well soon, check out some of these videos that the couple posted on their social media.

#Repost @starplus (@get_repost) ・・・ This all-in-one act was breathtaking. Your thoughts on it? #NachBaliye8 A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on May 16, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

