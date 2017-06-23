Nach Baliye 8: Abigail Pande proposes to boyfriend Sanam Johar on the sets of the show

Going by track records, the love story of couples who propose on reality shows is doomed. We have many examples to prove that. However, that has hardly been an deterrent for the Nach Baliye 8 couples this year. After Shoaib Ibrahim went on his knees to propose to lady love Dipika Kakar, TV actress proposed to Sanam Johar on the stage. Well, Abigail sure broke gender stereotypes when she asked him instead of the other way round. This is going to be one of the highlights of the grand finale. The couple were looking resplendent in blue and she seized the chance. (Also Read: Nach Baliye 8: Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande’s sensuous performance gets a standing ovation while Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim get lowest scores)

Abigail later told the media, “Yes, we got engaged on the show. I wanted to propose Sanam at a place he loves the most and the person who loves dancing is happiest when on stage. So what better occasion to propose him!” We saw how dreamily Shoaib proposed to Dipika on the same stage a few days back. We are sure that this will make them nostalgic too. Abigail and Sanam have been dating since two years now and are living-in together. Sanam, a choreographer is one of the most talented ones around and Abigail has also picked up the moves. (Also Read: Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar make their relationship a live-in one)

Buzz was that they had a fight at the start of the show as Abigail could not complete a move. She was kind of scared to do an aerial thing. Reportedly, that annoyed Sanam. In course of the show, she proved that she was indeed the perfect partner for him. The couple have got support from a number of celebs like Jennifer Winget, Surveen Chawla, Prachi Desai, Sayantani Ghosh, Kratika Dheer, Shama Sikander to name a few. The chances of a choreographer winning a reality show is less but AbiNam are a strong contender this season. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates on the grand finale.