Nach Baliye 8: Alleged ex-lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha bond on the sets – read EXCLUSIVE deets!

The grand finale of Nach Baliye 8 will happen this weekend. It is a star-studded one with the cast of Mubarakan and Jagga Jasoos in attendance. Well, the cast of Mubarakan was present in full force including Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz. Judges Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri were present. Naturally, a lot of eyes were on rumoured ex-lovers Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. It should be noted that when Arjun came to promote Half Girlfriend, Sonakshi was not present on the sets. She was away for the international tour with Salman Khan in Australia and New Zealand.

A source told Bollywood Life, “They were conscious of each other’s presence but did not feel awkward. Uncle Anil Kapoor kept on cracking jokes and made everyone comfortable. Moreover, everything was quite rehearsed and technical, so there was not much scope. They posed for pictures as well.” Well, it clearly looks like everything is quite cordial between them and anything else is just rumours. As we know, during the making of Tevar, Arjun and Sonakshi were supposed to be dating each other. They were spotted quite often doing dinners and night-outs. Though they never admitted that they were a couple, grapevine was abuzz with ‘news’.

However, reportedly they ended their relationship after the film wrapped up. It was rumouredly not an amicable break-up and they allegedly avoided each other post that. The new found bonhomie proves that everything is super cool. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…