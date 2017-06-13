Nach Baliye 8: Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim eliminated, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya reach top 3

So, finally Nach Baliye 8 gets its top 3 finalists as Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been evicted in this week’s episode. That leaves the big finale battle between Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sanam-Abigail and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal. All three couples belong to television with their own advantages and, already, their fans have started the process of influencing the votes for the couple.

This week’s episode had Punjabi superstar Diljeet Dosanjh as the special guest, who added the Punjabi tadka to the evening. The competition was cut throat this week, and we are sure it must have been tough, but eventually audience voted out Dipika and Shoaib. The couple who are all set to get married this year actually proposed to each other on Nach Baliye only.

Dipika and Shoaib met on sets of Sasuraal Simar Ka and played the characters of Prem and Simar. At that time Dipika was already married to flight purser Raunak Samson. Later she got separated from Raunak and eventually started dating Shoaib. Formally they did not accept their alliance. Only when Dipika’s divorce came through, they went public with their relationship.

Dipika after quitting Sasuraal Simar Ka was planning her wedding her Shoaib, when Nach Baliye happened. And this was during the show the couple discovered their hidden talents and worked hard every week for their performances. But seems like that was not enough and they could not make it to the finale. Dipika had earlier participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was evicted in the very first week. But this time Shoaib motivated her and gave we full support to dance till the end.

Among the three finalists, Divyanka and Vivek have a huge fan following and fans’ support. So naturally the fans votes surely work in their favour. While dance wise Sanam and Abigail are the best. Sanam has been a trained choreographer and Abigail though is not a trained dancer but has put her best foot forward in matching steps with her beau. And Mohit and Sanaya are one of TV’s cutest couple who get best comments by judges and also fans love them to the core. So, all three jodis have their own strengths.

So, the race heats up for the finale where the competition will be hotter and bigger this time. And the stage is set for the dance battle with the three finalists of this season!