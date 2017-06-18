Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi and Sridevi danced to Morni, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Seghal’s performance received tremendous love

Nach Baliye 8 started with Karan Tacker and Mohit Suri congratulating the couples Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande. Sridevi who came to promote Mom got a rousing welcome on the stage. She was looking fabulous in a Manish Malhotra sari. Sonakshi Sinha paid a tribute to her by grooving on Hawa Hawai. She was fabulous. It was followed by Terence Lewis’ dance on Taki Taki, which Sridevi enjoyed a lot. The best was for the last, when Mohit Suri shook a leg on Chandni Meri Chandni. The actress said she loved the welcome from everyone.

The first jodi to dance on the stage was Divyanka and Vivek. A quick recap of their journey was shown on the stage. In the interview, they spoke about how they tried to be diverse. From the team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Adi, Ruhi and Shagun came to cheer for them. They put a dance in an aquarium setting on Saathiya song. The whole number was on harness and looked splendid. They got loud cheers from them. Terence told them that their graph was slow and steady and said they deserved to be there. Sonakshi said she was a water baby and loved the fish tank idea. Anita Hassanandani clapped for them from the sides. Sridevi said she found it lovely. Divyanka confessed that she was a huge fangirl of Sridevi and said she was the world’s best actress. Divyanka requested Sridevi that she wanted to dance with her. Sridevi and Divyanka danced on Morni from Lamhe and Sona was totally loving it. Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Anita Hassanandani and Pankaj Bhatia came on stage and said they deserved it totally. Vivek said we will celebrate our first anniversary on July 8 and it will be our joint gift. Vivek said Divyanka has many awards, but he has none. Sona told him that she was his lifetime award.

After Diyanka – Vivek’s performance, Sanam Johar and Abigail Jain were next. Just like DiVek, even their journey on the show was showcased highlighting their best moments. After having delivered several rocking performances, once again, they stunned the jury with their spectacular act, bringing tears to everyone’s eyes. Their act was a tribute to their mother and it was splendid! Judges and even the audience were left awestruck by it and they all came to an agreement that Abigail and Sanam are the strongest dancers on the show.

The emotional atmosphere was soon turned into a goofy mood with the host playing dumbcharades with Sridevi. All the films were extremely easy as they were all iconic films of the yesteryear actress. After all the filler was done came Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal for their mirror act. With a quirky theme, they manage to wow the audience and yes, score a very good number.

The final three contestants have been locked and we can’t wait for the finale! Who are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments box below.