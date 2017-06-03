Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka – Vivek give a phenomenal performance while Shoaib – Dipika impress Remo D’Souza

Tonight’s episode of Nach Baliye 8 was both, mind-blowing and emotional. And that too, without the eliminations. Remo D’Souza entered the stage as a special guest and to promote his upcoming show, Dance +. The choreographer also announced that the best performer will get a Dance + trophy from him. The performances began with Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya‘s phenomenal act. The duo were performing with one of the most challenging dance groups and they performed on the song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. Well, if only Ranveer Singh had seen this episode! We got to see the aggressive and fierce side of Divyanka in this act and even the judges were quite impressed.

Divek’s choreographer, who is a huge fan of Remo, showed everyone the tattoo he got of his guru (Remo) on his back. Everyone got emotional as he spoke about how Remo inspires him to grow and Remo hugged him thanking him for all the love. In fact, Sanaya and a few other contestants also got emotional looking at him. After this was Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti’s performance. Though their performance was quite entertaining, in my opinion, it didn’t match up to how the others performed. It could have been much better. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble eliminated from the show)

Siddharth and Trupti’s act was followed by an age old debate of how husbands always apologise and women don’t. You know the drill. Thankfully, Mohit Suri ended the discussion by saying that women do sacrifice a lot and adjust to a completely new environment, so kudos to them. And then we moved on to the next performance by Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. They did a fabulous job and impressed Remo.

The special guest in the show was impressed with the fact that their choreographer ensured they perfected the difficult steps instead of making the dance group do all the difficult steps. Dipika and Shoaib’s performance was really good and Dipika managed to surprise us with a few steps. Terence ended the episode with his performance, which will blow your mind! Not just the participants but the choreographers were also in awe of the reality show judge.