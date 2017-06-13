Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka – Vivek, Sanaya – Mohit, Dipika – Shoaib and Abigail – Sanam, who will win the trophy?

Nach Baliye 8 finale draws an inch closer with our favourite and the most deserving jodis reaching the top 4. Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Mohit Sehgal – Sanaya Irani, Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim and Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande have reached the top 4. The competition gets tougher with them fighting it out to take the winner’s trophy home. Well, we can definitely not predict who will win the show but we will leave it up to you guys to decide. Who do you think deserves to win the trophy this season? All you have to do is vote for your favourite pair right here!

Divyanka and Vivek have given their best in their show despite her injuries that they found out about right before the show. Fans are going all gaga over their performances and their last few performances have been one of the best. Dipika and Shoaib have not just fought all odds to be accepted in the society, they have also proved that they are indeed special in the show. In fact, Shoaib even proposed to Dipika in the show, which was so romantic. Sanaya and Mohit are known for their experiments with different acts every week. That’s one good-looking couple there, don’t you think? (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Salman Khan and the ladies win the tug-of-war, Siddharth-Trupti get elimimated again)

And lastly, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, whose performances have been quite professional, if you know what we mean. Not to mention, they are so cute together. Here’s a glimpse of their acts.

#DanceBasanti💃 Surprise boomerangs by our #TeamDivek. A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on May 25, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Shake it daddy 💃💃💃how hot are my boys 😉😉😉 #NachBaliye8 @starplus A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on May 23, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

#Repost @starplus with @repostapp ・・・ Shoaib-Dipika will roll their way to your heart. #NachBaliye8 @shoaib2087 @ms.dipika A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on May 7, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

And yet again we try to take it to another level. #havefaith #workhard Lucky to perform with @abigail_pande my love and @khushu712 my strength. This week only on #nachbaliye8 @starplus A post shared by Sanam Johar (@sanamjohar) on May 26, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

So which one of these couple do you want to win? Vote right here and post your thoughts in the comments below.