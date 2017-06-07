Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka-Vivek, Sanaya-Mohit, Sanam-Abigail and Shoaib-Dipika make it to the Top 4

The competition is getting more fierce as Nach Baliye 8 draws closer to the finale. Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s elimination made way for the Top 5 finalists of the dance reality show. Siddharth Jadhav – Trupti, Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal, Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande and Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim made it to the Top 5. But according to reports in India-Forums, Siddharth and Trupti will get eliminated this weekend. In fact, this weekend’s episode will be extra special since Salman Khan will be making an appearance on the show to promote his upcoming film, Tubelight. We’re guessing all the performances this week are going to revolve around the actor.

Aashka and Brent’s eviction was one of a kind though. The couple left the show after getting perfect scores and a special Dance + trophy from Remo D’Souza. Divyanka and Vivek’s performance last week, too, was kickass. We have never seen Divyanka look so aggressive and it was a good change. Even the judges loved their act. Though Sanaya – Mohit will be in the lowest scores category this weekend along with Siddharth and Trupti, the latter will get evicted from the show. The competition will become fierce now with all the good ones in the finals. (ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to perform as Shiv and Parvati on the upcoming Nach Baliye 8 episode with Salman Khan as guest – view pics)

Here’s a glimpse of the performances by the finalists.

This magical step put a spell on us! Comment below if you loved @itsmohitsehgal and @sanayairani’s performance too! #NachBaliye8 A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

This performance is about something we’ve all experienced at least once. Catch it Tonight at 8pm on #NachBaliye8 ______ #Abinam A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Which one of these finalists are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.