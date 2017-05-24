Nach Baliye 8 eliminations: No couple to be evicted this week

All Nach Baliye 8 fans have a reason for celebration this weekend! The makers of the dance reality show have decided that there will be no eliminations this weekend. A source told TellyChakkar, “Last week had been quite a tedious one wherein the wild cards got selected. And this week, the couples put in thrice their efforts in their acts. Wanting to give them a breather, the makers decided to do away with eviction.” The previous weekend saw Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa get eliminated from the show as Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble and Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti came back on the show as wild card contestants.

And the contestants did have a tough time with wild card entries last week and a tougher competition this week. This week will see all couples performing with their choreographers. We are sure that the participants were super excited to learn that no one will be eliminated this week. However, their scores will be carried forward to next week and the verdict of who will have to leave the show will be announced then. With such mindblowing performances every week, we know we’re in for a treat this week, too, as Remo will be the special guest. (ALSO READ: Here’s what happened after Shoaib Ibrahim proposed Dipika Kakar on Nach Baliye 8 – Watch Video)

The choreographer will be visiting the sets of the show to promote his upcoming dance reality show, Dance + 3. He will decide the challenge that the contestants will have to face the week after. Considering it’s Remo, we are pretty sure that he is going to give them a rather tough challenge. But the participants will definitely live up to it. The drama in the show is increasing every week. In the last episode, we also saw Shoaib Ibrahim going down on his knees and proposing to his girlfriend, Dipika Kakar.

It was one hell of a proposal since the two had already faced a lot of challenges, courtesy religious differences. The two are set to tie the knot in December or early next year. Coming back to the eliminations, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.