Nach Baliye 8: Ex winners Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali and Sanjeeda Shaikh-Amir Ali to enter the show

Nach Baliye 8 is approaching its grand finale and while the audience is busy voting for their favorite jodis, the makers are doing everything possible to end the reality show on a high note. If latest reports are to be believed then the producers have approached the winners of previous seasons – Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali and Sanjeeda Shaikh-Amir Ali to re-enter the show. To clear your doubts, they will not be battling against the present contestants. They will just enter the show as guest performers for the finale episode. Mahi even confirmed the news. Now, isn’t that great!

After Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim got eliminated, the show got its top three finalists in Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar. The eviction came as a huge disappointment for not only ShoiKa fans but also the viewers of Nach Baliye 8. After all they were one of the strongest contenders of the trophy. Anyone who would have followed the season would agree that they deserved to be in the finale more than Sanaya and Mohit. Not that, they didn’t show growth, but ShoiKa were definitely a notch better.

Anyway, now that everything is dependent on votes, DiVek definitely stand a good chance to win. Sanam and Abigail might be the best dancers of the season but we feel it would be really difficult for them to beat Divyanka and Sanaya’s fan following. However, we wish the best to all the three couples. As they say, let the best team win.