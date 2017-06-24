Nach Baliye 8 finale: From broken bones and romance to controversies, here’s what Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s journey looks like

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the finalists of Nach Baliye 8 along with Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande. Nach Baliye 8 has been one hell of a journey for these two. They will complete one year of marriage next month and are planning to fly to Europe on a mini-honeymoon to celebrate their relationship. Like all the other contestants, they also want to take trophy home desperately. Divyanka had exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that the actress will not be attempting any more reality shows after this which makes it more important for her to win.

The journey to the finale has not been a bed of roses for these two. In fact, just before starting rehearsals for the show and after signing the show, the two realised that Divyanka has quite a few unattended injuries. The actress had issues with her ankle and back but the two didn’t back off since they already committed their participation in the show. But despite all the injuries and broken bones, the two made it to the finale. Their performances might not have been the best in the beginning but it definitely got much better along the way. Their Malhari act is so far one of the most memorable performances in this season. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Not dance, not romance, Divyanka Tripathi and Sanaya Irani’s fan wars made the season damn interesting)

We saw an aggressive Divyanka in the act who is not going to take no for an answer and one who will fight till the end. In one of the episodes, when DiVek had to perform to retro songs, they decided to go Helen – Shammi Kapoor way. Divyanka got cold feet during one of the steps in the act but the two managed to complete the performance without any difficulties. Though the actress was quite upset that she let Vivek down, who was a thorough gentleman and convinced her that he is anything but upset.

Nothing cheered her up like her onscreen daughter, Ruhanika Dhawan, who instantly put a smile on Divyanka’s face. Divyanka and Vivek performed that particular step from the act again so the judges could see what they had planned initially. The two stood by each other no matter what. Their chemistry is one of the strongest things that have worked for them in the show. Now that we’ve spoken about all the good and bad performances, let’s get to the controversies that the two had to face. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka – Vivek, Sanaya – Mohit or Abigail – Sanam, who will win the trophy?)

Well, Nach Baliye 8 was more of a war between DiVek fans and MoNaya fans. The show took an ugly turn towards the end where people were asked to vote for their favourite contestants. Sanaya fans got one of Divyanka’s fan pages deleted from Facebook. Not just that, fans started abusing each other and throwing accusations against celebs. A lot of fans claimed that Divyanka has threatened the channel to quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein if they don’t make her a winner.

Though the actress cleared the air around all these controversies, fans have not stopped the mud slinging. But the two might be inches away from winning the trophy and we are also inches away from finding out who the winner is! What are your thoughts on DiVek’s journey in the show? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.