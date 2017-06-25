Divyanka Tripathi shares a video of her bidaai where Vivek Dahiya couldn’t stop crying – watch video

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the cutest couples, not just on Nach Baliye 8 but in real life, too. If you’re still feeling all the love in Vivek’s love letter that he read out yesterday, Divyanka has put up a really cute throwback video of her bidaai so you can feel more love. The actress had to perform her bidaai rituals at the airport since they couldn’t get home because of the rain. Not only did Vivek ask Divyanka to cry a little bit but he cried with her. Mockingly, of course! But it is the cutest video and Divyanka couldn’t stop laughing at him!

Divyanka shared the throwback video and captioned it,” Viv, you remember this day? It was raining heavily like today. I wanted my Bidai from home…but we couldn’t reach there due to rains and floods. That lead to this awkward airport Bidai. It was unique and filmy! No one cried that day. Generally a sad affair turned out to be funny and joyous! Things don’t always happen the way you plan and imagine but life writes a more beautiful story for you than you can. Best chapters are written on you when you don’t resist the change and go with the flow!

#GettingNostalgic #RomanceInAir Falling in love with you again @vivekdahiya.” (ALSO READ: Vivek Dahiya’s romantic letter to Divyanka Tripathi on the Nach Baliye 8 grand finale screams TRUE LOVE)

Check out the video right here.

Aren’t they the cutest? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.