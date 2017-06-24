Nach Baliye 8 grande finale: Here’s a sneak peek into Divyanka – Vivek, Sanaya – Mohit and Sanam – Abigail’s final performances

We’re just a few hours away from the Nach Baliye 8 finale and we’re damn excited to find out who is going to be declared the winner of this season. Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande are teasing us with these sneak peek videos of their final performances in the dance reality show’s grand finale. And you know it’s a grand finale when the entire cast of Mubarakan and Jagga Jasoos make an appearance in it. The finalists speak about their final performances and a face-off between the three on the stage for the very last time.

Abigail reveals how Sanam laughs at her every time she falls during rehearsals and has also asked the audience to watch out for her performance since she is going to performing in high heels. Sanaya and Mohit are going to deliver a romantic act since they want to stick to the theme ‘Romance wala dance’. They’re also going to be doing a bit of salsa for us and they talk about how frustrating it is to learn a new dance form every week. Divyanka and Vivek are going to be stunners who’ll perform a stunt-based act yet again. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Alleged ex-lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha bond on the sets – read EXCLUSIVE deets!)

Check out these sneak peek videos of their final acts right here.

For #Monaya, the season of romance-wala dance will end with a romantic dance! Here’s a sneak peek of their final act! #NachBaliye8Finale pic.twitter.com/bQOpXrnEP6 — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 24, 2017

They stood the test of previous challenges. Now, they will face their most difficult one. #NachBaliye8Finale @Divyanka_T @vivekdahiya08 pic.twitter.com/1GWNNy8RTJ — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 23, 2017

Exciting, isn’t it? The finale is going to be one glamour fest combined with a lot of crazy. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are going to keep us entertained with their funny antics. Apart from the finalists, the previous winners and contestants of this season are also going to be performing before the winner of this season is announced! So whose performance are excited for the most? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.