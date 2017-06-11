Nach Baliye 8: Salman Khan and the ladies win the tug-of-war, Siddharth-Trupti get elimimated again

Last episode of Nach Baliye 8 was the best one ever in this season. Thanks to Salman Khan, it was difficult to keep a straight face. He was not only enjoying every moment of it, he was also entertaining everyone else. His camaraderie with Sonakshi Sinha made us yearn for Dabangg 3. They are that good together. But it was that bromance game Sonakshi played with the brothers Salman and Sohail that made us laugh aloud. Clearly, we loved every bit of the episode yesterday. Today, the brothers were there but only for a short while. We missed them immediately on the show. But then it’s a show with contestants, we can’t keep Salman there forever, right guys? So today’s episode began with an elimination and some really cool performances. Here are the highlights of the show…

It began with Siddharth and Trupti’s Baby ko bass pasand hai in Kathakali style. They were simply perfect. It is not easy to dance with so much stuff on themselves but they nailed it. They even scored 26. Post that Salman and the ladies had a tug of war with the boys on the show and obviously, the actor’s team won. Post that they celebrated Sonakshi’s birthday and that was the cue for the Khan brothers to leave. We were sad to see them go. They were so much fun. Well, until next time… (Also read: Nach Baliye 8: Salman and Sohail Khan make it the most entertaining episode of the season so far)

Time for elimination drew near. Siddharth-Trupti and Sanaya-Mohit were in danger zone. Yes, the last two names even made Deepika blurt out in disbelief, ‘What?!’ Same pinch Deepika! But it was obvious that, Monaya are not going to be eliminated by any chance since they are consistently performing well. So it was Siddharth and Trupti who got ousted.

Going back to business, contestants today had to perform on Mohit Suri’s challenge of Ye Ishq Nahi Asaan. He gave situations to every contestant jodi. Divyanka and Vivek got possessive pyaar as their challenge and got a perfect 30 for it. Terence Lewis had tears in his although we found it very average. Needed more aggression, after all it’s obsessive love!

Next up was Sanam Abigail whose theme was Dushman Zamana. They were amazing as always with a perfect finish. No wonder they scored a 30. Sohaib-Deepika’s Aakarshan wala pyaar also got a 30 from the judges. We agree they were a passionate couple on the floor. Sanaya-Mohit needed conflict in their love story and the actress chose to play an acid attack victim. It was definitely an emotional performance which deserved a 30 from the judges and it did get that.

All in all, it was a great episode. Now there four jodis competing for the big prize and next episode will get even more competitive.