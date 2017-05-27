Nach Baliye 8: Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande’s sensuous performance gets a standing ovation while Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim get lowest scores

Nach Baliye 8 began with a performance by Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. They were joined by their choreographer Vaibhav in the teen ka tadka episode. It was a hilarious with them dancing on Tune Mari Entriyaan and Gandi Baat. Vivek showed off his comic flair and was fabulous. We love his Insta videos and we saw a bit of that Vivek here. Terence Lewis appreciated their performance on all fronts. They bagged 28 points. Upasna Singh took us back on her famous line from Judaai Abba Dabba Chabba. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal grooved on Chadhti Jawani. The TV diva looked hot in a black outfit. Dance master Nishant made sure they danced a lot in the number. With a lot of power, Sonakshi Sinha found Sanaya damn hot. She complimented the men for wearing heels and dancing. Terence was all praises for Mohit Sehgal for this act. It was a perfect 30 for MoNaya. (Also Read: Nach Baliye 8: Sonakshi Sinha returns, Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya fail a test, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal nail their act)

There was a fun segment where the men had to dance wearing high heels on the chartbuster High Heels. Sanam Johar’s sexy moves on Dard E Disco had Sonakshi amazed while Vivek also wore heels and grooved. Mohit Suri also donned a pair of white platforms and danced much to Sona’s amusement. Finally, Terence Lewis took to the stage and his trousers got ripped. Looking like two buttercups in yellow, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble took to the stage in a lyrical contemporary performance. They were joined by choreographer Sneha. It was an emotional act that immensely moved all the three judges. Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande gave an outstanding performance on Rasiya that made the judges stand up and give an ovation to them. It was passionate, sensual and highly aesthetic. The judges showered them with love. All the contestants also hugged Sanam for his marvellous performance. Needless to say, it was perfect 30. Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti performed next with the latter as Maa Durga. It was a freestyle merged with elements of classical and tandav. Sona got up from her seat to applaud them. Terence praised Siddharth but felt that Trupti was lacking in steam. They got 28 points.

Siddharth showed off his comic touch when he praised MoNaya’s performance as well as Abigail Pande’s rotation movements for a contemporary move. He made Mohit laugh when he said the filmmaker’s movements gave the men the confidence that they could also shake up the dance floor. The last performance came from Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar. However, the dance element was a little short compared to their other outings. They managed only 24 points. Remo D’Souza came to introduce the new season of Dance Plus and said he will challenge the contestants in the coming days. The contestants will have to groove with professional dance groups in the coming days. So, this gets tougher!