Nach Baliye 8 semifinal: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are eliminated from the show

Diljit Dosanjh was the special guest for the semi final episode of Nach Baliye 8. He came to promote his superhero flick, Super Singh that released this week. The challenge was given by Sonakshi Sinha, who wanted dance that established the idea of connection. The first performance was a Spider act by Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal and they aced it. Judge Terence Lewis was all praise for Mohit. They earned 28 points. They danced on the song, Tu Hai Lajawab from Kick and everyone was bowled over. Sanaya said that she felt they deserved to win as Mohit who was a total non-dancer put on a fab show. Later, we saw a paper dance where Diljit and Sonakshi shook a leg together.

It was Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande who put up the most artistically appealing dance of the evening. They showed off a rare technique called contact improvisation. They had a shared point of contact throughout and did some amazing lifts and acrobatics all through. Terence Lewis was totally gaga over their dance. They got a near perfect score. Diljit said this was a performance that was beyond marks and ranking. The concept was that of a nightmare and how it affects the psyche of a human being. Later, Sanam requested Diljit for a Bhangra performance on stage and all the boys grooved. He also revealed that his full name was Sanamjit Singh Johar.

We got a sneak peek of how Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya prepared for the show. They played a blind couple who were sent to the gallows. The song was Chadariya from Badlapur. It was an emotional performance. Divyanka – Vivek were blindfolded in the dance. Mohit Suri said he loved it while Terence said he found the dance quotient a little low. They got 25 points. Commenting on the scores, Divyanka said we have worked hard and are confident of the results. She said we totally deserve the trophy as we have accepted many challenges and danced, which was not our forte. She expressed her disappointment at how people doubted their injuries. Divyanka also sang Lag Ja Gale on stage.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar did a performance based on environmental conservation. It was the lowest score of the evening. Dipika got really emotional and Shoaib consoled her. Terence said he loved them as a couple as he connected with their simplicity. Sonam Bajwa, the heroine of Super Singh made a last minute entry. The first finalist was Sanam and Abigail and it was expected given how fabulous they all through. The second one to enter in was Mohit and Sanaya. The actress was in tears as she thanked fans. Divyanka confessed that she would be upset if she was eliminated in the semi-finals. Finally, the managed to get it with ShoaIka being evicted.