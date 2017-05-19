Nach Baliye 8: Shoaib Ibrahim brought tears of joy to Dipika Kakar’s eyes with his marriage proposal

Remember Sushant Singh Rajput’s romantic confession to Ankita Lokhande on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Few years back, it was Karishma Tanna who got engaged to Upen Patel on Nach Baliye 7? Well, an epic romantic moment will be created soon as Shoaib Ibrahim will propose marriage to Dipika Kakar with a ring. The couple have been together for close to three years now and were thinking of getting married by early next year. Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became friends. Love blossomed soon and they are going steady. As per reports, Dipika got really emotional when she saw Shoaib down on his knees with a ring. The handsome hero proposed to her for marriage with some of the cutest lines. (Also Read: Check out Shoaib Ibrahim’s drastic transformation through pics!)

Dipika and Shoaib have been performing excellently on the show. They even scored a perfect 30 in the coming weekend. The couple have proved they are good dancers and their endearing chemistry has won them many fans. People know them as ‘Shoaika’. Shoaib is also a part of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai that airs on Star Plus. After playing Prem Bharadwaj on SSK, he made a comeback in a much more rugged and dashing avatar as Captain Abhimanyu on the thriller show. Shoaib has lost a lot of weight and looks fabulous. (Also Read: Dipika Kakar’s past does not bother boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim at all)

This performance by far is the closest to my heart, Hope you guys love it! #StayTuned #NachBaliye8 #StarPlus A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on May 18, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Dipika and Shoaib’s families are eagerly waiting for the couple to get married. She is extremely attached to his family. The lady was married to Raunak Samson but her first marriage ended due to differences between the couple. Dipika has had a long career in the TV industry as had Shoaib. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…