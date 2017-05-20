Nach Baliye 8: Shoaib Ibrahim FINALLY proposes Dipika Kakar for marriage while Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa get eliminated – View pics

Today’s episode was a total mush fest as celebrity couples enacted their real life love stories through their dance performances. If Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar highlighted the issue of divorced woman being looked down upon in the society, then Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya showed us how fans played match-makers in their arranged marriage. Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande endorsed live-in relationships through their act. All the three couples scored perfect 30s in today’s episode as they won judges – Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis’ hearts with their earnest emotions.

Another highlight of the episode was when Shoaib proposed fiancee Dipika for marriage. Dipika was already choking with emotions after her cathartic performance and when Shoiab finally proposed to her, tears of joy rolled down her eyes. It was a beautiful sight as the actor bent down on his knees and proposed to his lady love with a ring in full filmy style.

Comedian Bharti Singh and her partner Harsh Limbachiyaa got evicted from Nach Baliye 8 in the 14th episode,today. The pair was in the danger zone with Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, who got saved. Bharti and Harsh made their relationship ‘official’ by participating as a couple in the celebrity dance reality show. Despite of dance not being their comfort zone, the duo managed to make a space for themselves.

However, the loved couple still stands a chance to re-enter the show as tomorrow is going to be a Wild-Card-entry special episode. Utkarsha Naik-Manoj Verma, Pritam Singh-Amanjot, Mona Lisa-Vikrant, Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti, Aashka Goradia-Brent and Bharti-Harsh will battle it out against each other to win the return ticket.

Here’s a closer look at the performances –

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Song: Aas Paas Khuda

Score: 30

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa

Song: Pretty Woman

Score: 23

Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar

Song: Aye Udi Udi

Score: 30

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Song: Ae Mere Humsafar

Score: 30

Sanya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Song: Raabta

Score: 24

So, this was all that happened in Episode 14 of Nach Baliye 8. How did you like it? Tell us in the comments section below and stay tuned to BollywoodLife for latest updates and gossip on television and Bollywood.