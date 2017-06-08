Nach Baliye 8: Siddharth Jadhav – Trupti get eliminated as Salman Khan shows off his moves

Nach Baliye 8’s finale will happen soon and now the fight will happen with the top four Jodis. Actor comedian Siddharth Jadhav and his wife Trupti have been eliminated this week. So, the four finalists left are Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal and Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim. The next week will unveil the top three finalists of the show and one of them will take home the trophy. The past 10 weeks of the couple reality show Nach Baliye have been a perfect blend of talent and romance, keeping in mind this year’s theme ‘Romance Waala Dance’. The eighth season saw some of India’s biggest daily soap stars come together to showcase their emotions through dance. (Also Read: Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka-Vivek, Sanaya-Mohit, Sanam-Abigail and Shoaib-Dipika make it to the Top 4)

Superstar Salman Khan and Sohail are the special guests this week. They came on Nach Baliye 8 to promote their upcoming movie ‘Tubelight’. Salman enjoyed himself thoroughly as he cracked jokes with the contestants. He also revisited his Dabangg days with Sonakshi Sinha. From making an entry on his movie’s title song ‘Nach Meri Jaan’ to shaking a leg with entire cast of the show on his iconic song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’, Salman ensured that every one grooved to his tunes and dance style. This week’s competition was super tough with everyone eyeing the finale spot. (Also Read: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s Dabangg reunion on Nach Baliye 8 – View HQ pics)

A challenging week with competitive performances, this week the jodis had to give two performances, one for Mohit Suri and another for Terence Lewis. With five talented couples, it’s now the survival of the fittest. Through these ten weeks, the couples have managed to keep the judges and audiences impressed with each and every performance. It seems Sanaya and Mohit are the highest scorers this week.