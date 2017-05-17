Nach Baliye 8: These two couples will come back on the show as wild card entries

Elimination and wild card entry episodes are the most important and interesting ones. This week, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will get evicted from Nach Baliye 8 only to come back as a wild card contestants, according to a report in India-Forums. But it’s not going to be that easy. The wild card entries will be competing against each other and only two couples will get to come back on the show. All six couples will be pitted against each other and their scores will decide if they will come back on the show or not.

Well, we know which two couples will be getting back in the game. It’s Aashka Goradia – Brent Goble and Siddharth Jadhav – Trupti. Mohit Suri and Sonakshi Sinha declared their scores on the spot while Terence Lewis’ scores were declared later on. Bharti and Harsh were also a part of the wild card performance since the duo got eliminated. But we’re super excited to catch the wild card performances. They are always worth watching and there is just too much drama! While Sonakshi and Mohit are a tad-bit lenient, Terence is one strict judge. (ALSO READ: Ramdev Baba got Sonakshi Sinha’s name wrong on Nach Baliye 8 – read details)

There was a lot of drama on the show last week after Divyanka Tripathi missed a step during her performance and felt upset since she felt she let her husband, Vivek Dahiya, down. But Vivek handled the situation perfectly and in fact, the only person to cheer her up was her onscreen daughter, Ruhanika Dhawan. Divyanka and Vivek were giving us total couple goals in the last episode. Even the judges were impressed with their off-screen chemistry. Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani’s terrific performance got them a perfect score.

Though it was announced in the last episode itself how the wild card entries will be chosen and that they will have to work hard to get back in the show, we’re super excited to know who is going to be back. So which couple are you most excited about, Aashka-Brent or Siddharth-Trupti? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more. Check out pictures from the sets right here.