Nach Baliye 8: What made Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim leave home and move into a hotel?

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one such couple in the television industry who have broken stereotypes to be together. The two have constantly been fighting the world just to be accepted as a couple. Dipika and Shoaib have been giving good performances consistently in Nach Baliye 8. In fact, they have even become the top 4 finalists in the dance reality show. But the two have been finding it very difficult to manage between shoots and rehearsals. According to reports in India-Forums, Dipika and Shoaib have moved in to a hotel. Well, before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you that it’s strictly because of work.

Since Shoaib has a hectic work schedule and has to juggle between rehearsals and his shoot for Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. The two rehearse till 3 am to 4 am after which Shoaib has to reach the set by 8 am sharp. The two spend so much time travelling that they decided to move in to a hotel so they can be on time for their commitments and catch some rest, too, while they’re at it. Now that’s some dedication, we must say! Also, since rozas are also on, it’s a smart move to shift to a hotel and cut down on travel time. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka-Vivek, Sanaya-Mohit, Sanam-Abigail and Shoaib-Dipika make it to the Top 4)

Rooting for Shoaib and Dipika to win Nach Baliye 8? Check out some of their Nach moments right here?

All set to blow your minds with our performance with @Wildripperzcrew! Tune into #NachBaliye8 and watch us set the stage on fire! #StarPlus #StayTuned A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

Twinning with the partner in dungarees! Tune into watch our performance! 👯👯‍♂ #NachBaliye8 #StarPlus #StayTuned A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

This week we played with fire! If you wish to keep watching us perform and setting the stage on fire, vote for us! Voting lines will be open from Saturday 8 PM to Monday 9 AM. Do show us your love and #VoteForUs #NachBaliye8 #StarPlus A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on May 27, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

This performance by far is the closest to my heart, Hope you guys love it! #StayTuned #NachBaliye8 #StarPlus A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on May 18, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Our ‘Hum dil de chuke sanam’ moment on the set 😂 #NachBaliye8 #StarPlus #FunTimes A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on May 10, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

