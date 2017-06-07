Nach Baliye 8: What made Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim leave home and move into a hotel?

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one such couple in the television industry who have broken stereotypes to be together. The two have constantly been fighting the world just to be accepted as a couple. Dipika and Shoaib have been giving good performances consistently in Nach Baliye 8. In fact, they have even become the top 4 finalists in the dance reality show. But the two have been finding it very difficult to manage between shoots and rehearsals. According to reports in India-Forums, Dipika and Shoaib have moved in to a hotel. Well, before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you that it’s strictly because of work.
Since Shoaib has a hectic work schedule and has to juggle between rehearsals and his shoot for Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. The two rehearse till 3 am to 4 am after which Shoaib has to reach the set by 8 am sharp. The two spend so much time travelling that they decided to move in to a hotel so they can be on time for their commitments and catch some rest, too, while they’re at it. Now that’s some dedication, we must say! Also, since rozas are also on, it’s a smart move to shift to a hotel and cut down on travel time. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka-Vivek, Sanaya-Mohit, Sanam-Abigail and Shoaib-Dipika make it to the Top 4)
Rooting for Shoaib and Dipika to win Nach Baliye 8? Check out some of their Nach moments right here?
Twinning with the partner in dungarees! Tune into watch our performance! 👯👯♂ #NachBaliye8 #StarPlus #StayTuned
A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on
This performance by far is the closest to my heart, Hope you guys love it! #StayTuned #NachBaliye8 #StarPlus
A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on
What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.