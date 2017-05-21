Nach Baliye 8 wild-card special: Aashka-Brent,Siddharth-Trupti return while Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi perform aasanas

Baba Ramdev came in as a guest judge on Nach Baliye 8 as ex-contestants of the show battled it out against each other in the wild card special episode,today. Brent Goble, who is a yogi himself, requested baba to come on stage and give him the privilege of performing some aasanas with him. Baba obliged and not only did he make Brent perform aasanas but also called the judges of the show Terence Lewis, Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Suri on stage and made them do his signature breathing exercises.

Divyanka Tripathi turned jounalist for today’s episode and asked Babaji what are his views on love. He said he loves his mother the most in this world. She then asked him whom does he find most beautiful amongst the actresses. In his reply, he promptly took Divyanka’s name.

The wild card contestants left the judges impressed with their energetic performances. Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti and Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble returned back to the show after becoming highest scorers of the week.

Here’s a closer look at all the performances –

RJ Pritam Singh And Amanjjot

Song: Raat Akeli Hai

Score: 25

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

Song: Dhan Te Tan

Score: 26

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa

Song: Aaj Ki Raat

Score: 24

Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti

Song: Deva Shree Ganesha

Score: 28

Mona Lisa And Vikrant Singh Rajput

Song: Dhoom Machale

Score: 24

Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma

Song: Afghan Jalebi

Score: 22

So, this was all that happened at the much-awaited wild card special episode. How happy are you with the winners. Tell us in the comments section below. And, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for latest updates on Bollywood and television.