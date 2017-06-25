BREAKING! Nach Baliye 8 winner: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya take the trophy home!

The winners have been announced! Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have won Nach Baliye 8. At least according to Vivek’s fan club, they have. The fan club posted a still of the duo holding the trophy and we can’t contain our excitement. Divyanka and Vivek have been charming the audience and the judges with their performances every week. And we are not one bit surprised that they have won the trophy. This news is going to make fans really happy. We are expecting an uproar on social media. The fan war will finally end with this. Divyanka and Vivek reached the finale after a lot of broken bones and difficulties.

Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande are the first runners-up while Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal become the second runners-up. Divyanka’s massive fan following ensured that she won the trophy and the actress has won heart with her performance, too. While we’re still waiting for an official announcement and for the episode to air on TV, so we can watch them win the trophy, a fan posted this picture of them with the trophy which makes the news even more believable. We’re sure both the actors are going to be incredibly happy since it was Divyanka’s dream to win the show. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8 finale: From broken bones and romance to controversies, here’s what Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s journey looks like)

Check this image out:

MY DREAMS DO COME TRUE❤️ FIRST WAS DIVEK & NOW THEY WINNING NACH BALIYE 8❤️ I DONT WANT TO SAY ANYTHING ELES RIGHT NOW❤️😭😭😭😭 #Divek #winners #Nachbaliye8 A post shared by Vivek Dahiya FanClub (@vivekdahiyafanclub_) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

That winning moment 💃💃💃💃💃 Bcoz we can’t wait upto 9 😘😘😘 #nachbaliye8 #divek A post shared by divek_ronita_love_ (@divek_ronita_love_) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Makes you happy, doesn’t it? Congratulations DiVek! You guys totally deserve it. Divyanka and Vivek’s journey in the show has not just been a competitive one but the two have actually bonded more than before while participating in the show. They have grown to respect each other more and they’re more romantic than they used to be. Isn’t this a perfect anniversary gift for them?

What are your thoughts on this new? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.