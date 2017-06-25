Nach Baliye 8 winners Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get warm congratulatory messages on Twitter from their legion of fans

So, after three months of endless and tiring rehearsal sessions, around a dozen ravishing dance performances, season 8 of Nach Baliye has been won by fan favourites Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. The couple had been the strongest contenders since the very beginning of the show, and their already massive fan following helped them bag the trophy. They got a very tough competition from couples like Abigail and Sanam, Sanaya Irani and Mohit, but in the end the love of Divek’s fans and their hard work trumped over all. Divyanka even injured herself on this journey and ended up on a bed rest for a while, but her determination and her hubby’s constant support kept her hitting the dance floor week after week. From their Shiv Paravti act to their Madhuri Dixit-Michael Jackson tribute – they nailed all their performances, and won hearts. Now, as Divyanka and Vivek hold Nach Baliye 8 winners trophy, Twitter is flooding with congratulatory messages for the adorable couple.

Some fans are taking pride in the fact that they called the verdict weeks ago, and were right after all. Some are just relieved that their votes made a difference, and made their favourite win. There are a few upset fans of other jodis, but every match has a disappointed team. Thankfully, majority of fans of other jodis are taking the verdict like a true sport and patting backs of all the contestants. Well, here is the glory of Divyanka and Vivek’s win in words of her fans..

We met up Divyanka and Vivek a few days before the finale, and let me tell you that they weren’t absolutely certain that they’d win but hoped so with all their heart. Divyanka also revealed that the first thing she will do after winning is that she’d go to a temple with the trophy. The couple is also planning a small holiday.