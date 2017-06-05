Naga Chaitanya gets chatty about fiance Samantha Ruth Prabhu and guess who is the most surprised!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya are undoubtedly most loved couple of Tollywood. They are already a hit on screen but their off screen love story is just as popular. From what we have figured this couple is a classic case of opposites attract – Samantha is the more expressive one who loves sharing her special moments with her beau on social media while Naga Chaitanya is the shy one who usually doesn’t open up as much about Samantha. But guess what, the tables have turned and how! In a recent interview with Telugu 123, Naga Chaitanya got really chatty about Samantha and her relationship with his mother – Lakshmi Daggubati. He went to reveal that Samantha is closer to his mom than he is. He also mentioned that Samantha and his mom talk over the phone everyday and every time his mom in Chennai, Samantha makes it point to meet her. While the would be mother-in-law, Daughter-in-law’s chemistry is making us smile we are more surprised that Naga Chaitanya got so chatty about his fiance. But we are not the only ones who are pleasantly surprised. Someone else has take to Twitter to express her glee at the change. We are talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu her self. Yes, she took to Twitter to share his revelations not without saying this. Also Read: Confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya to tie the knot in October

Look who’s getting chattier by the minute https://t.co/Ry02lBhipG — Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 4, 2017

The two recently got engaged in a beautiful ceremony in Hyderabad on 29th January. The couple is all set to get hitched in October. “We will announce the full details once everything is finalised. But the marriage will take place in October as per our traditions and her family traditions.” said to be the groom at one of his media interactions. Other reports suggest, the couple might not have a destination wedding as planned but will have a grand wedding in Hyderabad it self.