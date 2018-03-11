Naga Chaitanya – Samantha Ruth Prabhu strike a Rs 7 crore deal for their next with Shiva Nirvana?

Tow days ago, Naga Chaitanya gave his fans a lovely surprise when he confirmed his next collaboration with his wife – Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “Will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any) with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 .. feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love.” with his tweet, he has confirmed it will be yet another love story. Samantha’s expressed utmost excitement on this announcement – #RollinginGlory.. Excited!! Excited!! Excited!!” The film will be bankrolled by Shine screens and will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. The couple also took to Instagram to confirm this news. Fans are ecstatic as Tollywood most couple reunites after four years. This is their first film after their wedding. That makes this project, all the more special. As per reports on Tollywood net, the latest update is that – Naga Chaitanya has struck a Rs 7 crore deal for them on this project. Samantha’s remuneration is reportedly somewhere between Rs 1- 1.5 crores, while Naga Chaitanya’s is somewhere between Rs 3-4 crores. But looks like their fee seems to be higher when they team up.

Shiva Nirvana last directed Ninnu Kori, As for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, they were last seen in Autonagar Surya. Their other two projects include – Manam, Ye Maaye Chesave. It was the latter that catapulted this couple to unimaginable heights. Sam-Chay became a thing after Gautham Menon’s film. That’s why when the two tied the knot last year, fans were thrilled that their on-screen favourite was together for real now. It will be fun to watch out for what they have in store this time.

In other news, Samantha has wrapped up Seema Raja with Siva Karthikeyan. She is currently shooting for the remake of U-turn. She has two releases coming up in March – Rangasthalam and Mahanati. Her other upcoming projects include Irumbu Thirai and Super Deluxe. As for Naga Chaitanya, he is currently shooting for Savyasachi.