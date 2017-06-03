Naga Chaitanya’s Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam grosses Rs 32 crore in first week, declared a blockbuster

Telugu entertainer “Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam” has registered the biggest opening in actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya‘s career with first week gross earnings of Rs 32 crore worldwide.”In its first week worldwide, the film registered best opening in Naga Chaitanya’s career by grossing Rs 32 crore. It’s Telugu cinema’s first big blockbuster since the release of “Baahubali 2″,” trade analyst Trinath told IANS.

The makers also confirmed the same via a statement. Trinath added the film even surpassed the first week opening of Chaitanya’s last year’s Telugu outing “Premam”, which went on to become the biggest hit in the actor’s career. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, and co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, the film was produced by Annapurna Studios.

Talking about the film, Chaitanya said in an earlier interview that it’s been his father Akkineni Nagarjuna’s wish that he stars in an out-and-out commercial film.”I’m taking the commercial route with ‘Rarandoia…’. It’s a light-hearted film and Kalyan has given me a very energetic character. Dad wanted me to do a full-length commercial film for a long time and it’s being fulfilled with this project,” he said.

Kalyan had previously worked with Nagarjuna in last year’s Telugu blockbuster “Soggade Chinni Nayana”. Did Kalyan’s previous collaboration with Chaitanya’s father persuade him to collaborate? “I saw Kalyan working on the sets of ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’. As we started talking, he bounced off a few ideas and we eventually decided we will work together. It’s his work, especially the way he presents his characters, that really convinced me to work with him,” Chaitanya said.